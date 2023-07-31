Piedmont Triad Airport Authority has paid $2.46 million for a five-acre property in the Airport Center campus near Piedmont Triad International Airport, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The property at 7600 Business Park Drive contains a 40,000-square-foot industrial building.

PTI executive director Kevin Baker said the authority "has been acquiring parcels for some time" in the Business Park Drive.

"This whole street has been on the long-term acquisition plan for last 10-plus years.

"There are no immediate plans. We will likely lease it to some user until such time that we may need to land for an aerospace user; same as we’ve done with a number of buildings on that street."

The seller is Brown Cow LLC of Greensboro.