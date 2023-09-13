Cathy Pace, president and chief executive of Allegacy Federal Credit Union, announced Tuesday plans to retire on Jan. 1, 2025, after what would be nearly 12 years as top executive at that time.

Pace declared her intentions in a short statement on Allegacy's website in which she cited her now-45-year career with the credit union that includes its predecessor Reynolds Carolina Federal Credit Union.

Pace is just the fifth top executive for Allegacy in its 56-year history, following Steve Elam, Ellen Padgett Lee, Mel Hughes and Ike Keener.

Pace cited her first jobs as an intern, teller and switchboard operator for giving her the insight on building relationships with members and "understanding the critical role a credit union plays in advancing wellbeing and strengthening communities wherever our members live and work."

"Now, after 10 years as Allegacy’s CEO, I am following the advice we have given to so many members, having planned for my own retirement and forged a new path to continued wellbeing and a purpose-filled future."

Allegacy said it will conduct "a comprehensive search to find the best fit for our credit union."

"Though that (retirement) date seems far away, I wanted to give our 400-plus Allegacy employees time to absorb the news and look forward to welcoming a new CEO," Pace said.

Pace's management legacy with Allegacy crossed paths numerous times with her community endeavors.

One of her more high-profile efforts involved Allegacy and the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina combining in June 2016 on expanding an All Health wellness account program to encourage Allegacy members to exercise or volunteer at a local or regional YMCA.

Over the past four years, Allegacy has deepened its relationship with Wake Forest University that included in September 2019 making a 10-year, $2 million commitment to establish the Allegacy Center for Leadership & Character at the university’s School of Business.

In June, Allegacy announced taking over the name rights of Wake Forest’s football stadium to Allegacy Stadium.

Since 2007, the naming rights have been with BB&T Corp., then Truist Financial Corp., that altogether lasted nearly 16 years.

The length of the agreement was not made public, only that it was a multi-year commitment.

“Allegacy and Wake Forest continue to be aligned in mission, ideals and principles,” Pace said. “With this ongoing partnership, we are each building on a proud legacy and a commitment to innovation in education and wellness.”

Allegacy Stadium anchors the largest sports and entertainment quadrant west of Greensboro and north of Charlotte. It will broaden the credit union’s visibility among the cumulative 250,000 fans and 45,000 students who attend Wake Forest football games each season.

Allegacy Stadium will also continue to host events similar to the Paul McCartney concert in May 2022, which drew more than 34,000 fans.

“Allegacy CEO Cathy Pace and I share a strong commitment to the wellbeing and future of the Winston-Salem community and our region,” Wake Forest President Susan Wente said. “I want to thank her and Allegacy’s board of directors and executive leadership team for their deep collaboration and engagement throughout this process."

In January 2023, Allegacy increased its minimum wage by $1.45 to $17 per hour. That represents an annual wage of $33,150.

“The job market is ever-evolving, and we believe drawing in new talent will contribute to our ongoing success … make Allegacy a place to build a fulfilling career, not just a place to work,” Pace said.

Pace also has served as 2023 chairwoman of Greater Winston-Salem Inc.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said that Pace "has been an extraordinary leader not only of Allegacy, but also for our community."

"I have the pleasure of working with her on a number of initiatives and have seen first-hand her strong leadership skills."

Pace said she plans to remain engaged with dozens of community organizations and charitable causes.

"That will not change," she said.

"My devotion to this community keeps me rooted right here, and I will continue to focus my energy on helping you, your family and your neighbors thrive in the years ahead."