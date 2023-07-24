The board of directors for American National Bankshares Inc. declared Friday a quarterly cash dividend of 30 cents per common share.
The dividend is payable Sept. 15 to shareholders registered as of Sept. 1.
The bank, based in Danville, Va., has three branches in Burlington, two in Greensboro and one each in Graham, Mebane and Winston-Salem.
336-727-7376
@rcraverWSJ
Richard Craver
