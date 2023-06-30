A leading tobacco industry analyst said this week that Imperial Brands Plc is attempting a tricky balancing act between innovations with traditional cigarettes while not letting the competition get too far ahead with smokefree products.

Barclays analyst Jain Gaurav issued his latest update on Imperial following this week's investor day presentation.

Imperial is the U.K.-based parent company of ITG Brands LLC, which has about 900 employees in Greensboro, plus 775 field sales employees nationally.

"Imperial was able to achieve what it was attempting with the event — focusing and innovating in combustibles while many of its bigger competitors lurch uncertainly toward a next-generation product future," Gaurav said.

Gaurav said Imperial management "understands that the scope of its ambition has to be rightsized to the resources available to it."

In the latest Nielsen analysts of convenience store traditional cigarettes that covers the four-week period ending June 17, Philip Morris USA’s top market share is at 51%, with top-selling Marlboro representing 45.7% of overall market share.

Meanwhile, Reynolds was unchanged at 33.3%. No. 2 Newport went from 12.9% to 12.8%. No. 3 Camel was unchanged at 8%, Natural American Spirit is at No. 4 unchanged at 4.2%, and Pall Mall dropped to No. 5 at 4.1%.

ITG edged up from 8.2% to 8.3%, although ITG has said its market share is closer to 10%.

About 70% of Imperial’s traditional cigarette sales, including Winston, Salem, Kool and Maverick in the U.S., come from the U.K., U.S., Australia, Germany and Spain.

"Imperial is not operating in a vacuum," Gaurav said.

"If cigarette market trends remain very weak in the U.S. and the weakness spreads globally over the next 12-to-18 months alongside macro deterioration, then Imperial will struggle, and so will its bigger competitors.

"We think Imperial is now controlling what is within its control much better than was the case historically, and much better than its competitors apart from Philip Morris USA," Gaurav said.

Gaurav projected Imperial could be successful enough in revenue over the next 18 months to be able to boost its share-repurchase spending from $1.27 billion in fiscal 2003 to $1.9 billion in fiscal 2024.

"While British American, Altria and Japan Tobacco are all pivoting to a next-generation product future, the transition is creating significant volatility in management ranks (BAT’s recent CEO change) and significant M&A outlay (Altria’s $2.75 billion purchase of NJoy.)

Gaurav cautioned that Imperial's 2023 and 2024 plans require reversing recent market share loss in Germany for traditional cigarettes.

"If German industry volumes were to weaken, we think this will become hard for Imperial," Gaurav said.

Imperial reported May 15 that it is “on track” to meet full-year 2023 financial projections, foremost low single-digit net revenue growth.

Imperial reported a near 20% gain in its noncombustible product lines that feature heated cigarette products Pulze and iD in seven European countries, but not in the U.S., and blu eCigs in the U.S.

Gaurav cited Imperial's struggles to gain traction with next-generation products, whether Pulze, blu eCigs e-cigarettes and modern oral Zone-X products.

"Considering a very limited next-generation product investment budget, we do think that Imperial is spreading itself too thin," Gaurav said.

On June 23, Imperial disclosed it paid $82.6 million to acquire 14 oral nicotine pouch styles from a Canadian manufacturer that will be placed into the ITG portfolio. The pouches will continue to be produced by TJP Labs.

Imperial said ITG will relaunch this pouch in 2024 under a new brand, which will be supported by the company’s sales force.

"We think it might be better for Imperial to get higher market share in select country-category next-generation product combinations, than smaller market share across a number of category-country combinations which are all sub-scale," Gaurav said.

Gaurav said it is advisable for Imperial to put the bulk of its next-generation product investment funds into heated tobacco, "as e-cigarette disposables might create immediate revenue growth, but are unlikely to create long-term sustainable value creation."

"We also think Imperial should have been more aggressive within modern oral than has been the case so far.

"The acquisition of TJP Labs' modern oral portfolio to launch modern oral products in the U.S. is a step in the right direction."