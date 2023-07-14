Eugene Woods, co-chief executive of Advocate Health, will be the featured speaker at Greater Winston-Salem Inc.'s 137th annual meeting.

The meeting is set for Sept. 12 at Joel Coliseum with a cocktail hour at 5 p.m. and the presentation at 6 p.m.

Woods also serves as president and chief executive of Atrium Health, which owns and operates Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

Also presenting at the meeting will be: Cathy Pace, chairwoman of Greater Winston-Salem and also president and chief executive of Allegacy Federal Credit Union, and Mark Owens, president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem.

Owens will provide an update on the community’s collaborative efforts to build new workforce opportunities and develop a talent pipeline.