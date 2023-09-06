British American Tobacco Plc is pushing hard against what it considers as negative perceptions of its non-combustible nicotine and tobacco products.

Meanwhile, the manufacturer acknowledged during a Barclays investor presentation Tuesday that its U.S. traditional cigarette business is underperforming this year.

The main BAT presenter was chief strategy and growth officer Kingsley Wheaton.

BAT focused on three main themes: a "multi-category" portfolio is essential; tobacco harm reduction is "a journey"; and new categories are "value accretive."

BAT is the parent company of Reynolds American Inc., the No. 2 traditional cigarette and No. 1 electronic cigarette manufacturer in the United States.

Barclays analyst Jain Gaurav said that year to date, BAT's cigarette industry volumes are down 9% in the U.S. and overall down 11% "and losing share."

Overall, BAT's U.S. operations are posting flat Earnings Before Interest and Taxes despite traditional cigarette revenues down 8% in the first half of fiscal 2023.

"BAT thinks they have created a business (in the U.S.) which can create significant value over the medium-to-long term," Gaurav wrote.

"BAT thinks it will take two to three years before the U.S. grows at historical rates."

A Better Tomorrow update

The main focus of BAT's Barclays presentation was promoting its "purposeful and profitable pathway" for its A Better Tomorrow new-category initiative that debuted in 2019.

The initiative is built around new-category products that include: top-selling U.S. electronic cigarette Vuse; heat-not-burn traditional cigarette glo (not available in the U.S.); and modern oral products Camel Snus and Velo.

"The new management team is focused on executing its new-category strategy better," Gaurav said.

BAT stunned the global tobacco industry on May 15 with its announcement of chief executive Jack Bowles stepping down immediately after four years, and Tadeu Marroco being promoted to the role.

From a global perspective, about 60% of BAT's markets are fully open to new-category products, while the U.S. is among 30% of its markets restricting at least one product.

However, BAT's potential revenue stream is affected by some global markets, such as Brazil, Mexico and Turkey, "remain inaccessible" to new-category products.

"BAT is pleased with its progress in the new categories business and leadership in key markets," Gaurav wrote.

"BAT’s new management team are happy with the strategy, but acknowledge that they have to execute better. The focus is to improve heated tobacco products pipeline and stabilize the U.S. business."

One challenge and opportunity: there are just 100 million users of new category products globally, compared with 1.1 billion smokers.

'Beliefs to challenge'

BAT is prioritizing addressing what it calls the "10 beliefs to challenge" when it comes to nicotine and tobacco products with its rebuttals.

Among those 10 challenges are:

* There is a one-size-fits-all solution. BAT said vapor "is the biggest contributor to consumer growth — and accelerating."

* Heated products encourage more switching among smokers than vaping. BAT said heated and vaping products "are equally effective as encouraging smokers to switch."

* Nicotine is a substantial cause of disease from smoking. BAT agreed with most scientific studies that cite the burning of the tobacco leaves as the chief carcinogen, not nicotine.

* New-category products are often a gateway to smoking. BAT said that "in general, new adult nicotine consumers don't go on the smoke."

* Dual users of traditional cigarette and new-category products tend to smoke just as much. BAT said traditional cigarette consumption tends to decrease.

* Industry value is declining with cigarette sales. BAT said that "total nicotine revenue is growing year-on-year with new categories driving value accretion."

Share repurchases in 2024?

Gaurav said BAT remains poised to begin a $2 billion share-repurchase program in fiscal 2024.

BAT launched on Feb. 14, 2022, a share-repurchase program with a commitment to spend up to $2.71 billion on the initiative by Dec. 31. The manufacturer said the program was completed Dec. 15.

However, in February Marroco said that "given our incremental investment plans in 2023 to further accelerate our transformation, and in light of the uncertain macro environment, higher interest rates, outstanding litigation and regulatory matters, the board has decided to prioritize strengthening the balance sheet.”

Gaurav said it was prudent that BAT focused this year on reducing debt and maintaining its "progressive dividend."

"BAT thus skipped share repurchases in a choppy macro environment," Gaurav said.

"We think it is a question of when — and not if — share repurchases start."