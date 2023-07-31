The new chief executive of British American Tobacco Plc is pushing back against a prominent shareholder's request to move the manufacturer's primary stock market to the New York Stock Exchange.

The founder of U.S.-based GQG Partners, the No. 5 investor in BAT according to Financial Times, urged for the move in March from the FTSE market. GQG overall manages $92 billion.

Rajiv Jain told Financial Times “it makes no sense” for BAT to be an “orphan in Europe."

Jain said the "core ownership base" of BAT "has disappeared" and its main subsidiary — Reynolds American Inc. of Winston-Salem — is in the U.S. and was a major component of the NYSE when it operated independently.

As of Monday, BAT’s market capitalization was $75.72 billion, compared with PMI’s $154.78 billion.

"It makes no sense for them to remain there” with FTSE, Jain said.

In March, BAT said in a statement that it “does not comment on its engagement with shareholders.”

However, BAT CEO Tadeu Marroco, who was promoted to the role on May 15, told the Financial Times last week that Jain's request was “not a top priority” and a “very simplistic" view.

Marroco said it is "very simplistic to attribute the valuation gap to the place where we are listed."

BAT confirmed Monday to the Winston-Salem Journal the accuracy of the Financial Times' quotes for Marroco.

"I note that there is an overall difference in terms of valuation between S&P 500, for example, and the FTSE 100," Marroco said.

"But, it is much more related to the sectors that are present in those indices and the weight of those sectors in the first place."

Marroco also cautioned "there is no certainty that you can get into the index in the US," running the risk of "being in limbo."

"So I would doubt very much that 75% of shareholders would approve (the move). I have so many other things to do, that would not be top of my priorities."

The lure of “a deeper pool” of U.S. investors has contributed to several U.K.-based publicly traded companies to make the U.S. its primary stock market.

Examples cited by Financial Times include chip designer Arm and CRH, the world’s biggest building materials company.

“The exodus from the FTSE to the NYSE began with Brexit,” said Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stock broker. “There has been not only an increase in costs related to listing on the FTSE vs. NYSE, but further there have been some additional regulatory rules placed by the FTSE that make it less attractive than the NYSE.

“Most of the big companies that made the transition are driving the bulk of their revenues from the U.S., so there was a desire to be listed where the revenues were coming from.”