British American Tobacco Plc announced Thursday that a consortium led by members of its Russian management team is buying the manufacturer's assets in Russia and Belarus.

The consortium will be known as the ITMS Group.

The companies did not disclose a sale price since the deal requires being in compliance with local and international laws.

They project the sale to be completed "within the next month once certain conditions have been satisfied."

BAT is the parent company of Reynolds American Inc., the No. 2 traditional cigarette and No. 1 electronic cigarette manufacturer in the United States.

BAT said in March 2022, in response to the Russian military invasion of Ukraine, that "ownership of our business in Russia was no longer sustainable in the current environment and that our intention was to transfer our business."

Barclays analyst Jain Gaurav said in March 2022 that BAT likely accelerated its decision to exit Russia once Russian president Vladimir Putin announced he was backing a plan to nationalize assets of Western companies exiting the country.

Russia is the fourth-largest cigarette market in the world, according to Forbes magazine.

BAT had a 23.5% market share as of March 2022, according to Cowen & Co., trailing Japan Tobacco at 36.7% and Philip Morris International at 31.7%.

BAT said it will receive no financial gain from ongoing sales in these markets.

As part of the agreement, the combined 2,500 BAT workforce affected by the proposed sales would have employment terms with ITMS comparable with their existing BAT terms for at least two years post-completion.

In 2021, Ukraine and Russia accounted for 3% of group revenue and a slightly lower proportion of adjusted profit from operations.

BAT said it remains confident of delivering its fiscal 2023 guidance as cited on July 26.

At that time, BAT reported it had reached the higher end of projected fiscal 2023 revenue growth.

BAT had a 4.4% jump in overall revenue, to $17.3 billion, for the first half of 2023 compared with the comparable period in 2022. An earnings guidance provided in June had the revenue growth range between 3% and 5%.

By comparison, BAT produced $33.6 billion in revenue during fiscal 2022.

First-half profit in 2023 was $7.6 billion, up 3.6% from the same period in 2022.