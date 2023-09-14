British American Tobacco Plc said in a regulatory filing Thursday that it has completed the sale of its Russian and Belarusian businesses for an undisclosed price.

"The sale has been carried out in compliance with local and international laws, and follows the receipt of all necessary approvals."

BAT said Sept. 7 that a consortium led by members of its Russian management team is buying the assets in Russia and Belarus. The consortium will be known as the ITMS Group.

BAT is the parent company of Reynolds American Inc., the No. 2 traditional cigarette and No. 1 electronic cigarette manufacturer in the United States.

BAT said in March 2022, in response to the Russian military invasion of Ukraine, that “ownership of our business in Russia was no longer sustainable in the current environment and that our intention was to transfer our business.”

Barclays analyst Jain Gaurav said in March 2022 that BAT likely accelerated its decision to exit Russia once Russian president Vladimir Putin announced he was backing a plan to nationalize assets of Western companies exiting the country.

Russia is the fourth-largest cigarette market in the world, according to Forbes magazine.

BAT had a 23.5% market share as of March 2022, according to Cowen & Co., trailing Japan Tobacco at 36.7% and Philip Morris International at 31.7%.

BAT said it will receive no financial gain from ongoing sales in these markets.

As part of the agreement, the combined 2,500 BAT workforce affected by the proposed sales would have employment terms with ITMS comparable with their existing BAT terms for at least two years post-completion.

In 2021, Ukraine and Russia accounted for 3% of group revenue and a slightly lower proportion of adjusted profit from operations.

In October 2022, the slow exit from the Russian market by the three largest global tobacco manufacturers is providing the Kremlin with billions of dollars in tax payments, according to several British media reports.

The media outlets, starting with The Telegraph, linked the tax payments from BAT, Japan Tobacco and Philip Morris International to providing at least $7.25 billion in additional income to Russia that could be used to pay for its invasion of Ukraine.

Those figures, according to The Telegraph, are based on its analysis of Russian Treasury figures in the first eight months since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion.

BAT said on Sept. 7 it remains confident of delivering its fiscal 2023 guidance as cited on July 26.

At that time, BAT reported it had reached the higher end of projected fiscal 2023 revenue growth.

BAT had a 4.4% jump in overall revenue, to $17.3 billion, for the first half of 2023 compared with the comparable period in 2022. An earnings guidance provided in June had the revenue growth range between 3% and 5%.

By comparison, BAT produced $33.6 billion in revenue during fiscal 2022.

First-half profit in 2023 was $7.6 billion, up 3.6% from the same period in 2022.