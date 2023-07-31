The Bojangles restaurant chain said Monday it has signed a development agreement to open 20 restaurants in Las Vegas, as well as the development of restaurants within 10 TravelCenters of America franchise locations across Western markets.

The expansion will be led by TravelCenters of America franchisee LVP Restaurant Group LLC and its investment partner Kingsbarn Realty Capital as the developer.

“This expansion represents an incredible opportunity to share Bojangles with the Las Vegas community,” said Jose Armario, chief executive of Bojangles.

Jeanette Davis, LVP’s vice president of food and franchise brands, will lead the construction and development of the Bojangles locations in Las Vegas.

“To further expand our quick-service restaurant portfolio, we were in search of a rapidly growing brand with distinct differentiators from other concepts. It was clear Bojangles was the brand we needed,” Davis said.

In June, Bojangles announced the launch of its expansion strategy, including a streamlined menu, new building design and new staffing model, in seven restaurant locations, none in North Carolina.