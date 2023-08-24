As Boom Supersonic prepares for its first test flight, the aircraft manufacturer said Thursday it has advanced on three key developments.

Boom, based in Denver, is constructing a $500 million “superfactory” at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro.

Boom has said it would begin test flights in 2026 from PTI. It projected having at least 1,761 jobs at full production capacity in 2030.

The first development is conducting ground tests, including taxiing, of its XB-1 demonstrator aircraft at the Mojave Air & Space Port in Mojave, Calif.

The second is that Boom has received an experimental airworthiness certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration following a detailed aircraft inspection.

The third is gaining letters of authorization that chief test pilot Bill Shoemaker and test pilot Tristan Brandenburg to fly the XB-1 aircraft, as well as letters of agreement with airspace authorities that permits flights over the Mojave desert.

The Mojave base is symbolic for Boom in that it is the same airspace where then-U.S. Air Force Capt. Chuck Yeager first broke the sound barrier in the Bell X-1 aircraft. It is also where the Mach 3+, strategic reconnaissance SR-71 “Blackbird” aircraft first flew in 1964.

“The recent progress made towards XB-1’s first flight reflects the team’s collective efforts to build and safely fly the world’s first independently developed supersonic jet,” Blake Scholl, Boom’s founder and chief executive, said in a statement.

In preparation for flight, Boom’s test pilots have completed hundreds of hours in the simulator for aircraft evaluation, operations development, training and human factors assessments. The test pilots maintain flight proficiency in a T-38 trainer aircraft — the same aircraft that will be used as a chase plane for all flight tests of XB-1.

The three General Electric J85 engines that power XB-1 produce a combined maximum thrust of 12,300 pounds of force.

Boom disclosed in June it had chosen Jupiter, Fla., as the site for the initial production units for its engine, which will be called Symphony, ground test, flight test and certification with Florida Turbine Technologies, where that group has operations.

Boom said that PTI “will be the home for Overture’s final assembly line.”

Overture is expected to be the first large commercial aircraft to be net-zero carbon from Day One, running on 100% sustainable aviation fuel, also known by the acronym SAF.

Boom also revealed in June Overture’s full systems configuration as the aircraft program advances toward production.

The schematics feature avionics, flight controls, hydraulics, fuel systems and landing gear — “all designed and developed for optimal performance, efficiency and safety.”

Boom’s commercial order book stands at 130 aircraft, including both orders and pre-orders from American Airlines, Japan Airlines and United Airlines.

Boom said Overture’s landing gear is compatible with international airport runways and taxiways — designed for takeoff and landing on over 600 routes around the world.

Overture is being designed to carry 65 to 80 passengers at Mach 1.7 over water — or twice the speed of today’s fastest commercial aircraft — with a range of 4,250 nautical miles.

Overture will be powered by four wing-mounted engines that also enable the airliner to cruise just under Mach 1 over land. These engines are different from the XB-1 demonstrator.

At those speeds, flying from Miami to London in just under five hours and Los Angeles to Honolulu in three hours are among the possibilities, Boom has said.

Construction is under way at PTI, with completion expected on the 400,000-square-foot facility in the second quarter of 2024.

The current goal is manufacturing up to 33 Overture aircraft per year at full production with its first production line, and a similar production target with a planned second line.

Boom executive Kathy Savitt reaffirmed in May the timeline of beginning equipment installation in 2024, assembly in 2025, first rollout in 2026, first test flight in 2027, Federal Aviation Administration certification in 2029 and then first passenger flight later in 2029.

Savitt said the expectation is having about 400 employees within two years.

“Specifically, we’re going to be looking for manufacturing, engineers, technicians, mechanical and industrial engineers, operations and facilities management and supportive administrative staff,” Savitt said.