The Ascend Hotel Collection, affiliated with Choice Hotels International Inc., has added Graystone Lodge in Boone to its domestic portfolio.

The 101-room boutique hotel is one of seven independent hotels in the U.S. added to the collection during the second quarter.

The collection toured Graystone as “capturing the spirit of the High Country and incorporates local elements into all aspects of the hotel, including artwork and goods from surrounding small businesses. The hotel features a heated indoor pool, EV charging stations and bonfire pits.

The new properties feature Choice Privileges, a customer loyalty program where members earn points on eligible charges during their stay, which can be redeemed for reward nights at 7,500 hotels, representing nearly 630,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories worldwide.

With the Choice Privileges Mastercard, members can earn more points faster, including on everyday purchases, and use those points toward a stay at one of the Collection's properties in new, key markets.