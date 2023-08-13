Achievers

Mark Owens, president and CEO of Greater Winston-Salem, has been elected to serve on the board of directors for ACCE, the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, an Alexandria, Va.-based association of more than 9,000 professionals who work for and with more than 1,600 chambers of commerce.

Members of ACCE’s board of directors represent more than 50 organizations, including many of the world’s largest and most influential regional chambers of commerce.

* * * *

The Board of Trustees of Old Salem has elected the following new members:

Peggy Carter and Jesse Keever, both of Winston-Salem; Christopher DuVall of Petersburg, Va.; Juliana Falk of Charleston, S.C.; Torren Gatson of Greensboro; W. Ted Gossett of Washington, D.C.; Tommy Hines of Morgantown, Ky.; Bradley Parris of Snow Hill, NC; and Frederick Vaughan of Winston-Salem.

The following board members were re-elected to additional terms: Dr. Eugene Adcock, Will Joyner and David Wharton, all of Winston-Salem; Cheryl Black of Wilmington, Del., and Christopher Caracci of Williamsburg, Va.

Board members elected as officers are Wharton, elected chairman of the board; Caracci, vice chairman; William Mariner of Ocean City, MD as treasurer, and Hayes Wauford of Winston-Salem as secretary.

James Boswell, of Williamsburg, Va., was elected as an ex-officio member representing the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts Advisory Board. Others elected to ex-officio positions are Karl Kapp from the Wachovia Historical Society; Summer McGee, president of Salem Academy and College; Johnnie Pearson, representing the Salem Congregation; and Doug Williams of Winston-Salem, representing the Old Salem Residents Association.

* * * *

RH CPAs, a North Carolina-based accounting, tax and advisory firm with offices in Lexington, Greensboro and Charlotte and Karachi, Pakistan, has been awarded Captive Review’s Top Audit & Accounting Services 2023 title for the second year in a row. RH was one of 24 companies honored at the awards ceremony on Aug. 7 in Lake Champlain, Vt.

RH CPAs was selected as the winner in the top audit & accounting services category based on a strict criteria and judging process. Captive Review’s team of independent, external judges considered each submitting firm’s qualifications in the following categories: Delivering clients a quick and efficient service in their tax reporting and audit requirements; case studies where the firm has understood and responded well to a specific set of requirements; and numbers demonstrating growth in the audit and accountancy firm.

Announcements

Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Piedmont Triad has announced the addition of a new Hospitality Cart at the Novant Health Waughtown Pediatric Clinic, 648 E. Monmouth St. in Winston-Salem. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house to introduce the cart from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 14. The clinic provides routine medical care and advanced care for children from birth to age 21.

The Cart at Waughtown Pediatrics will be the seventh hospitality cart provided in the community by RMHCPT since 2019. The carts serve as extensions of the hospitality provided at the House and Family Rooms to meet families where they are in the medical facility serving them, providing physical comforts and emotional support to promote the well-being of the whole family.

Community members can support the program by donating much-needed items for the carts and including the Ronald McDonald House Charities Piedmont Triad in their charitable giving. A wish list for the carts and more information about the House and Family Room programs can be found at www.rmhcpt.org.

* * * *

Winston-Salem Writers and Bookmarks will present readings by four authors at 7 p.m. Aug. 16 at the monthly “From the Page Author Showcase,” formerly “4 on 4th,” at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St. #110 in Winston-Salem. The event is free to attend; no registration is required.

August’s theme is Learning and Growing. The event will feature authors Britney Dent reading “Parenting Redefined: Finding the Confidence to Parent Your Teen”; Christopher Laney, “Flying Colors”; John McLaughlin, from “Lifeline to a Soul”; and Joanna Monahan, “Something Better.”

The readings will be followed by book signings by the authors.

Authors of newly published books who would like to promote their books at “From the Page Author Showcase” events should use the following link to be considered for the readings at the Bookmarks store: www.bookmarksnc.org/forauthors_4on4th.

Awards

Dr. Meredith Adams, associate professor of anesthesiology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, was recently awarded the National Institutes of Health Helping to End Addition Long-term Director’s Trailblazer Award.

This award recognizes HEAL-funded researchers in the early to middle stages of their careers who are applying an innovative approach or creativity in their research or are expanding research into addressing the pain and opioid crisis in new directions.

The NIH is the nation’s medical research agency and includes 27 Institutes and Centers and is a component of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. NIH is the primary federal agency conducting and supporting basic, clinical, and translational medical research, and is investigating the causes, treatments, and cures for both common and rare diseases.

* * * *

Dr. William Huang, professor of dermatology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, was recently awarded the American Academy of Dermatology’s Professionalism Award.

This award recognizes a medical professional or organization that has exemplified the highest standards of professionalism and medical ethics over their career. Huang was selected for his ongoing dedication to modeling and teaching professionalism to medical students, residents and professional colleagues.

The AAD was founded in 1938 and is the largest, and most representative, of all dermatologic associations. With a membership of more than 20,500 physicians worldwide, the AAD is committed to advancing the diagnosis and medical, surgical, and cosmetic treatment of the skin, hair and nails.

* * * *

Three Atrium Health hospitals are among 10, nationwide, being recognized with the 2023 Sustainability Champion Award, presented by the American Society for Health Care Engineering, which is part of the American Hospital Association. Atrium Health Lincoln, Atrium Health Mercy and Atrium Health Union will be honored at the organization’s annual conference in San Antonio this month. As part of a program called “Energy to Care,” the award recognizes hospitals that demonstrate strong leadership in becoming more sustainable facilities, using saved resources to support patient care.

These three hospitals, as well as nine other Atrium Health hospitals, are among 31 hospitals that will receive the ASHE’s Sustained Performance Award. Those include Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Cleveland, Atrium Health Kings Mountain, Atrium Health Pineville and Atrium Health Stanly in the areas in and around Charlotte; Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Wilkes Medical Center in northwest North Carolina; and Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center and Atrium Health Floyd Polk Medical Center, in Georgia.

Grants

Dr. Carlos Ferrario, professor emeritus of general surgery and founder of the Hypertension and Vascular Research Center at Wake Forest University School of Medicine was recently awarded a grant from Argo Biopharmaceuticals to perform research and study novel therapy for treating primary essential hypertension.

Ferrario will receive nearly $107,000 in funding to support his research as he will test the efficacy of silencing the expression of a gene that is the source for the synthesis of angiotensin II, a hormone that contributes to developing high blood pressure by constricting the blood vessels and stimulating the kidneys to retain salt. Ferrario’s project will generate the preclinical research to advance therapeutic documentation needed to market this approach for the treatment of cardiovascular and renal diseases.

Argo Biopharma is a developer of drugs using RNAi technology.

* * * *

Duke Energy has awarded $1 million in grants to support community assistance programs across North Carolina.

Locally, Crisis Control Ministry in Winston-Salem received $80,000.

On the Move

United Way of Forsyth County has named Stephen J. Sills as chief impact officer. Sills previously was a research scientist for the Office of Research and Engagement at UNCG and a senior vice president at the Research, Policy & Impact Center at the National Institute of Minority Economic Development in Durham.