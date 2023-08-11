Caterpillar Inc. said in a regulatory filing that Kelly Ayotte has resigned from its board of directors, effective Tuesday.

Ayotte stepped down as part of launching her bid for the Republican nomination for governor of New Hampshire. She served one term as a U.S. senator from the state.

Caterpillar said Ayotte’s resignation was not the result of any disagreement with the company.

The number of board members has been reduced by one to 10.

Caterpillar’s Rail division has a production plant in Winston-Salem with 160 employees at last count.