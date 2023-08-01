Another solid sales performance bolstered Caterpillar Inc. to a 74.6% jump in second-quarter net income to $2.92 billion.

The manufacturer reported Tuesday having diluted earnings of $5.67 a share, up from $3.13 a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $5.55 a share.

The average earnings forecast was $3.79 by 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Caterpillar’s Rail division has a production plant in Winston-Salem with 160 employees at last count.

Overall sales were up 22% to $17.3 billion. All three of Caterpillar’s main divisions again had double-digit, year-over-year revenue increases: construction industries was up 19% to $7.15 billion; energy and transportation, which includes the Winston-Salem plant, was up 27% to $7.22 billion; and resource industries climbed 20% to $3.56 billion.

Caterpillar reported spending $1.4 billion on stock repurchases during the first quarter, compared with $400 million in the first quarter and $930 million in the fourth quarter.