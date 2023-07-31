The Triad's first Champion apparel retail store is set to open in August at Thruway Shopping Center, according to a sign on its storefront.

Champion, one of HanesBrands Inc.'s top-two basic apparel brands, is taking the place of BohoBlu, a family owned women’s apparel store that exited Thruway Shopping Center in late May.

The store will carry Champion-branded apparel only.

It will be one of three Champion retail stores in North Carolina — the others in Nags Head and Smithfield — and the first not located in an outlet mall.

HanesBrands has 44 Champion-only stores nationwide, compared with 173 One Hanes Place stores that feature most, if not all, of the company's brands.

There are nine One Hanes Place stores in North Carolina, including on the lower level at Thruway near Chick-fil-A and the Tanger Outlet center in Mebane.

Officials with HanesBrands or Saul Centers, which owns and operates Thruway, could be reached for comment about the Champion store and how it will differ and compete with the existing One Hanes Place.

Tenant churn

Thruway has had considerable tenant churn this year.

The Banner's Hallmark franchisee recently opened a second Forsyth County store at Thruway. Store hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.

The franchisee also recently opened a location at Clemmons Market with a Hallmark Gold Crown store. It has four Triad locations counting Burlington and Greensboro.

Banner’s, based in Gaithersburg, Md., is a family owned and operated card and gift specialty company dating back to the 1970s with locations in Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia.

Vestique, based in Charlotte, recently opened its first Triad store in the 2,400-square-foot space that was vacated in June by Ivy & Leo.

The chain describes itself as “a trendy and affordable women’s clothing and accessories company.” A glimpse of its main website page lists most women’s apparel in the $30 to $100 range.

The chain has stores in Cary, Charlotte, Greenville, Raleigh and Wilmington, as well as four in South Carolina and one each in Georgia and Virginia.

The local store's shopping hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Meanwhile, Ivy & Leo still has a Triad presence at Greensboro’s Shops at Friendly Center as well as two locations in Charlotte.

BohoBlu, another women’s apparel store, exited its Thruway location in late May also after its lease expired.

BohoBlu, founded in 2012 and owned by the husband-and-wife team of Patrick Golimowski and Jenny Stilley, still has a store in Alamance Crossing shopping center in Burlington, Palladium shopping center in High Point and Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh.

The O2 Fitness Club is expected to open by September in the 30,000-square-foot space formerly occupied by SteinMart department store.

02 Fitness has opened a temporary fitness studio in the former Plow and Hearth location that closed in May.