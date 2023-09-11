The Triad’s first Champion apparel retail store has set a new opening date of Sept. 16 at Thruway Shopping Center.

Champion, one of HanesBrands Inc.’s top-two basic apparel brands, is taking the place of BohoBlu, a family owned women’s apparel store that exited in late May.

The store will carry Champion-branded apparel only.

It will be one of three Champion retail stores in North Carolina — the others in Nags Head and Smithfield — and the first not located in an outlet mall.

A grand-opening event is set for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 242 S. Stratford Road in Winston-Salem. The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature screen printing and tie dye stations — purchase required — an afternoon fashion show and hourly raffles and chances to win prizes.

HanesBrands has 44 Champion-only stores nationwide, compared with 173 One Hanes Place stores that feature most, if not all, of the company’s brands.