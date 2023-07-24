The French aerospace manufacture Safran said Friday it has agreed to pay $1.8 billion in cash to purchase the actuation and flight control activities business from RTX business unit Collins Aerospace.

The deal requires regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Those activities systems are considered as mission critical for commercial and military aircraft and for helicopters.

The Collins units have combined about 3,700 employees in eight global operational facilities in Asia, France, Italy and the United Kingdom.

Safran estimates it would gain about $1.8 billion in annual sales from the acquired businesses.

"The transaction would enable us to deliver a comprehensive offering to our clients and position us extremely well for next-generation platforms as the segments move toward increased electrification," Safran chief executive Olivier Andriès said in a statement.

"The business is a perfect fit with both our product portfolio and our DNA with leading technologies, recurring aftermarket sales and profitable growth."

The deal would include long-term supply agreements between the companies covering 25% of sales.

"These additional capabilities would offer Safran a well-balanced exposure to diverse customer segments and product categories and strong positions on mature and growth platforms," the company said.

It is the second major production business that Safran has acquired from Collins and predecessor Rockwell Collins Inc.

In February 2019, Safran acquired the actuator businesses of Rockwell Collins in a sale spurred by European Union regulators as part of UTC Technologies Corp. gaining approval of its $30 billion purchase of Rockwell.

In June, RTX adopted its stock symbol as its corporate name and brand from Raytheon Technologies Inc.

The name change came after RTX said in January it would consolidate its two defense-industry business units — Intelligence & Space and Missiles & Defense — into one unit branded Raytheon. The manufacturer said it remains on track to complete the consolidation in July.

The other business units are Collins and Pratt & Whitney.

Collins has at last count about 1,700 employees in its Winston-Salem hub.

However, in February, it disclosed it is eliminating up to 195 local jobs by June 30 as part of closing two facilities in West Point Business Park.