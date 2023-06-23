Paint coatings manufacturer AkzoNobel unveiled Friday its new research and development center in High Point that joins its product development and customer operations for the Wood Coatings business.

It is the latest local expansion for AkzoNobel, which has had a High Point presence since 1955.

The company said it has a local site headcount of 223 and an operations headcount of 181. It has two shifts operating weekdays.

It makes coatings for original equipment manufacturers and distribution products, kitchen cabinets, building products, home furnishings and flooring.

AkzoNobel said its new manufacturing footprint in High Point "provides the ability to produce the latest technologies without interruption and leverage the new R&D center’s capabilities to consolidate solvent-based and water-based product research."

The company also has operations supporting its Performance Coatings businesses in Flying Hills, Pa.; Houston; Lancaster, S.C.; Strongsville, Ohio; and Troy, Mich.