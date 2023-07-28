More than half of Winston-Salem-area homeowners own at least half of their homes during the second quarter, national real estate research firm Attom Data Solutions reported on Thursday.

Homeowners in that category are considered as “equity rich” by Attom.

Meanwhile, there was a slight decrease in homeowners considered seriously behind on their mortgage payments. A mortgage is “underwater” when a homeowner owes more on the loan than the home is worth. Attom defines “seriously underwater” as owing at least 25% more on a mortgage than the property’s value.

Attom reported 52.1% of Winston-Salem-area households — or 69,229 — were in the equity-rich category during the second quarter. That’s compared with 49.7% in the first quarter, 50.5% in the fourth quarter, 49.6% in the third quarter and 48.3% a year ago.

By further comparison, the equity-rich count was as low as 18.6%, or 26,057, during the third quarter of 2020.

Part of the differences in the equity-rich counts is homeowners completing the paying off of their mortgage in recent quarters.

Meanwhile, there were 3,363 Winston-Salem-area homeowners listed as seriously underwater, or 2.5%, during the second quarter. There were 2.9% in the first quarter, 2.7% in the fourth quarter, 2.5% in the third quarter and 2.6% a year ago.

Consider that the recent high is 11,124, or 7.9%, in the third quarter of 2021.

Attom reported the Greensboro-High Point metro area also had more homeowners reach the equity-rich status during the first quarter at 54.1% and 83,982 residences.

Looking back, the equity-rich rate was 51.7% in the first quarter, 50.6% in the fourth quarter, 47.1% in the third quarter and 48.3% a year ago.

In terms of seriously underwater, the rate was up to 2.6% and 4,046 residences, compared with from 2.7% in the first quarter, 2.6% in the fourth and third quarters and 2.8% a year ago.

“The second-quarter market revival bestowed immediate benefits on homeowners around the nation in the form of better profits for sellers and rising equity for those staying put,” said Rob Barber, Attom’s chief executive. “Equity levels were high even during the recent downturn, and now they are going back up and better than ever.”

Barber cautioned that “it is well worth noting that the market remains in flux and the recent improvement could easily be temporary. Lots of changing forces are at work affecting whether boom times are really back, especially amid a recent increase in mortgage rates. But with the 2023 peak buying season still under way, it seems that homeowners can reasonably expect their household balance sheets to grow a bit more in the near future.”