Boom Supersonic said Tuesday it has named Scott Powell as senior vice president of Symphony, the propulsion system for its planned supersonic Overture aircraft.

Boom, based in Denver, is constructing a $500 million “superfactory” at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro with completion expected on the 400,000-square-foot facility in the second quarter of 2024.

Powell will be responsible for leading the development, industrialization, certification and integration of Symphony.

Prior to joining Boom, Powell spent 38 years at Boeing, which included four years as the engineering propulsion leader for the Dreamliner leading to the 787-8/-9, responsible for propulsion system design, development, test, build and business management.

Boom has said it would begin test flights in 2026 from PTI. It projected having at least 1,761 jobs at full production capacity in 2030. The current goal is manufacturing up to 33 Overture aircraft per year at full production with its first production line, and a similar production target with a planned second line.

Overture is expected to be the first large commercial aircraft to be net-zero carbon from Day One, running on 100% sustainable aviation fuel, also known by the acronym SAF. Overture is being designed to carry 65 to 80 passengers at Mach 1.7 over water — or twice the speed of today’s fastest commercial aircraft — with a range of 4,250 nautical miles.