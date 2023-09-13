Boom Supersonic said Tuesday it has secured the services of seven retired U.S. Air Force generals and other officers in creating a Defense Advisory Group independent council.

Boom, based in Denver, is constructing a $500 million “superfactory” at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro for its Overture supersonic aircraft.

Boom has said it would begin test flights in 2026 from PTI as it seeks to bring back supersonic travel to consumers. Overture is being designed to carry 65 to 80 passengers at Mach 1.7 over water — or twice the speed of today’s fastest commercial aircraft — with a range of 4,250 nautical miles.

However, the company thinks the aircraft could also be a valuable asset to the military.

Enter the Defense Advisory Group.

The group members are:

* General William Fraser III, former commander of U.S. Transportation Command, Air Combat Command and USAF Vice Chief of Staff.

* General Raymond Johns, former commander of USAF Air Mobility Command.

* General Carlton (Dewey) Everhart II, former commander of USAF Air Mobility Command.

* Lt. General Ted Bowlds, former commander Electronic Systems Command.

* David E. Hamilton, former director and program executive officer for the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office.

* Major General Lawrence Martin Jr., former Assistant Deputy Under Secretary of the USAF, International Affairs.

* Major General Kyle Kremer, former Director of Strategy, Plans, Requirements and Programs for Air Mobility Command.

"The advisory group brings decades of experience to the table to discuss considerations that will enable applications to a broad spectrum of military missions,” Johns said.

“I look forward to continued collaboration with Boom as we determine how to best optimize Overture to serve the unique needs of the United States government and our allies around the world.”

“The experienced leaders joining the Defense Advisory Group will guide us in optimizing our aircraft for government customers,” Kathy Savitt, president of Boom, said in a news release. “We know that we can deliver a valuable product to the Department of Defense with a specialized variant of Overture.”

Boom already is collaborating with global aerospace and defense technology company Northrop Grumman with Overture.

And in January 2022, Boom expanded its strategic partnership with the U.S. Air Force. The company said the Strategic Funding Increase contract is valued at up to $60 million involving the Air Force’s innovation arm, AFWERX, and its AFVentures division. Those entities are focused on accelerating commercial technologies.