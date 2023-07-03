A renewed attempt at de-annexing three tracts along Lewisville-Clemmons Road from the Village of Clemmons is suddenly and unexpectedly one vote away from clearing the state legislature.

House Bill 5 was amended June 27 to insert language that would serve to de-annex 1520, 1526 and 1532 Lewisville-Clemmons Road. The tracts total 1.75 acres.

The 1520 tract of 0.35 acres has Mad Greek Grill as a tenant, while the 1526 tract is 0.97 acres and the 1532 tract is 0.43 acres and contains a 1,508-square-foot residence. The three properties are owned by Lindsay Vogler Jr. and Robert Vogler.

Once the Clemmons de-annex language was inserted, HB5 was fast-tracked through the Senate Finance committee on June 27, Rules and Operations committee on June 28 and then cleared the Senate by a 46-0 vote on June 29.

HB5 cleared the House by a 113-0 vote on March 7 with it only dealt with a de-annex proposal for Fuquay-Varina.

HB5 — as a local bill — only requires House approval of the Senate changes before the bill becomes law. The bill is on the July 12 House floor calendar.

It is typical for legislators to approve most local bills with little, if any, scrutiny in an I-scratch-your-back-you-scratch-mine manner.

The insertion has put Clemmons village officials — who vigorously oppose the de-annex proposal — into scramble mode for the second time in four years.

“As their local elected officials, it is our duty and responsibility to look after the health, safety and welfare of our residents and their properties,” Clemmons mayor Mike Rogers said.

“The Voglers are long-standing Clemmons residents, and we are committed to supporting their efforts against unsolicited de-annexation. They have expressed their determination to remain in the Village of Clemmons.”

The properties also were at the heart of a 2019 de-annex legislation attempt related to a proposed 38-acre mixed-use project by local developer Stan Forester near the intersection of Styers Ferry and Lewisville-Clemmons roads.

The proposed legislation in 2019 was derailed separately in the House and Senate amid a vigorous protest at the legislature by Clemmons village officials.

Forester could not be reached for comment on whether he or Paragon Properties has revived the development plans and are again pursuing the de-annexation approvals.

Village manager Mike Gunnell said Clemmons officials learned of the insertion of the Clemmons tracts into HB5 after the bill had been amended.

“The Village of Clemmons and the property owners are working together to have these Clemmons properties removed from the bill,” Gunnell said.

The Senate sponsor of adding the Clemmons de-annex language to HB5 was not listed on the amendment. The amended version of HB5 does not include any details about potential plans for the three tracts.

Both of Forsyth County’s senators, Republican Joyce Krawiec and Democrat Paul Lowe, voted in support.

“It is our understanding that at this time, there is no information on exactly who lobbied for this action,” Gunnell said.

Background

In August 2019, the de-annexation legislation for the properties was filed as House Bill 392 by then-GOP Reps. Debra Conrad and Lee Zachary.

The proposed 2019 legislation would have de-annexed 2.6 acres from the village, potentially paving the way for a large development proposal that would include a convenience store with 16 gas pumps, 360 apartment units and a grocery store.

Conrad told the Winston-Salem Journal in July 2019 that Forester’s shopping-center plans could enhance the retail sector in that part of Clemmons.

The intersection of U.S. 421 and Lewisville-Clemmons Road already has a grocery store, two convenience stores with gas pumps, and several restaurants, including fast food and casual dining.

HB392 cleared the House State and Local Government committee before stalling in House Finance in April 2019.

The village council passed a resolution opposing the de-annexation legislation, sending it to its local legislative delegation. Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, withdrew his support based on that local opposition.

In July 2019, the Clemmons de-annex language was inserted into Senate Bill 270 — initially a Durham de-annex bill — at Conrad and Zachary’s request.

The opposition from council members led to a rare occurrence of SB270 being removed from a fast-track Senate floor vote and sent back to Senate Finance, where it was shelved for the remainder of the 2019-20 sessions.

In August 2019, the Clemmons de-annex language was taken out of SB270, allowing the Durham de-annex legislation to proceed through the legislature and into law.

Several Village council members expressed their concerns in 2019 about increased traffic generating from the mixed-use development, particularly considering it would be near the main entrances and exits for Southwest Elementary and West Forsyth High schools.

According to a traffic study that Forester submitted to the council in 2019, the development would add 16,500 vehicle trips to Lewisville-Clemmons Road each day.

Councils in Lewisville and Kernersville also passed in 2019 resolutions opposing the Clemmons de-annexation legislation, foremost out of concern over similar requests may be made in their communities.