Centenary United Methodist Church has sold seven tracts of its downtown Winston-Salem properties for $2.4 million to two developers, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing.

The properties were purchased by Pacific Rim Inc., which has Chih Kuo Lee as president and Che Fa Lee as vice president, according to a corporation's filing with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office.

The developer said Thursday it has no immediate development plans for the tracts that are a combined 1.93 acres. The tracts contain four buildings, according to the Forsyth Tax Parcel website.

Centenary could not be reached for comment about the real-estate sale.

The properties are: .0.48 acres at 633 W. Fourth St.; .0.47 acres at 635 W. Fourth St.; 0.25 acres at 637 Holly Ave.; 0.25 acres at what is listed as 0 Holly Ave.; 0.24 acres at 635 1 W. Fourth St; 0.23 acres at 635 2 W. Fourth St.; and 0.01 acre at what is listed as 0 4½ St.