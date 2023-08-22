Electronic-cigarette manufacturer NJoy said Tuesday it has filed a patent-infringement complaint against Juul Labs Inc. with the U.S. International Trade Commission.

The complaint comes about six weeks after NJoy was purchased for $2.75 billion in cash by Altria Group Inc., as well as about five months after Altria exited its 35% ownership stake in Juul Labs.

NJoy, with a 2.8% market share, significantly trails top-selling Vuse from R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. (41.9% market share) and No. 2 Juul (25.4% market share).

NJoy’s complaint against Juul alleges trade violations associated with the sale of imported products that infringe U.S. Patent No. 11,497,864 and U.S. Patent No. 10,334,881.

NJoy said it acquired the patents from Fuma International LLC as part of a settlement of a patent infringement lawsuit filed by Fuma against NJoy.

NJoy wants the commission to impose a ban on the importation and sale of certain Juul e-vapor products, including its currently marketed e-cigarette device and Juul pods.

“Protecting our intellectual property is critical to achieving our Vision,” said Murray Garnick, Altria’s general counsel. “Juul has infringed upon our patents through the sale of its imported products, and we ask the ITC to impose appropriate remedies in response to these trade violations.”

Juul said in a statement that “we stand behind our intellectual property and will continue to pursue our infringement claims.”

NJOY has also filed a complaint against Juul in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware based on the same patent infringement.

In April, the Food and Drug Administration authorized NJoy Ace styles through its premarket tobacco-product application pathway: its closed e-cigarette device and three accompanying tobacco-flavored e-liquid pods — Classic Tobacco 2.4%, Classic Tobacco 5% and Rich Tobacco 5%.

Altria said Ace styles represent 85% of NJoy’s 2022 total retail shipments.

NJoy products are available in Altria’s national distribution network of more than 200,000 retail stores alongside top-selling traditional cigarette brand Marlboro, as well as increasing tobacco consumers’ awareness of NJoy through marketing.

“We believe we can responsibly accelerate U.S. adult smoker and competitive adult vaper adoption of NJoy Ace in ways that NJoy could not as a standalone company,” Billy Gifford, Altria’s chief executive, said in a May statement.

“Our research indicates that once adult smokers and adult vapers try Ace, it performs on par with the leading e-vapor brand.”

Other legal disputes

In April, R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. was ordered by a federal judge to pay a modest patent royalty to a subsidiary of rival Philip Morris International.

However, Judge Leonie Brinkeina of the Eastern District of Virginia denied in a March 30 ruling Philip Morris Products SA’s request for a permanent injunction and a significant higher patent royalty.

Reynolds Vapor is required to pay a royalty of 1.8% of net sales for infringing on a patent used in Vuse Alto cartridges, and a 2.2% royalty for infringing on a patent used in Vuse Solo G2 cartridges.

The royalties will be enforced for the remaining life of the patents and paid quarterly.

The royalties are on top of jury awards in 2022 that totaled $10.91 million for the Alto infringement and $3.16 million for the Solo G2 infringement.

Reynolds Vapor said in a statement that “while we welcome the decision to reject an injunction, we are disappointed with the underlying verdict regarding patent validity and infringement.”

In November 2021, the U.S. Trade Representative affirmed the pivotal legal victory for British American Tobacco Plc involving its patent-infringement lawsuit against rival Philip Morris International Inc.

On Sept. 29, 2021, the International Trade Commission issued a final determination of a violation of the Tariff Act of 1930 by Philip Morris USA Inc. and Altria Client Services LLC as it related to two BAT product patents.

As a result of the ITC ruling, PM USA is barred from importing PMI’s IQOS 2.4, IQOS 3, IQOS 3 Duo heat-not-burn cigarette products. It also was ordered to halt future sales of those products — marketed as Marlboro HeatSticks — already in the U.S.