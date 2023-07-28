An unidentified manufacturer is considering a $69 million capital investment in its Forsyth County plant with plans to add 87 full- or full-time equivalent jobs, according to a legal notice Friday by the county Board of Commissioners.

The board has set a public hearing for 2 p.m. Aug. 10 to consider offering the manufacturer up to $1.32 million in performance-based incentives. The funds would come from the county General Fund over a seven-year period.

The public hearing will be held in the county Government Center at 201 N. Chestnut St. in Winston-Salem.

The incentives would go toward helping the manufacturer expand an existing facility and adding machinery. The average annual wage for the new jobs would be $62,951 plus benefits.

Economic officials with the city of Winston-Salem could not be immediately reached to see if the city will be offering an incentive package.

The project could qualify for state incentives if the manufacturer is considering out-of-state facility options.

Recent incentive deals

The incentive request is only the latest this year before city and county elected officials.

In February, the city and county approved a combined $1.1 million in performance-based incentives to Tex-Tech Industries of Kernersville toward a new manufacturing plant in Winston-Salem. The company was made eligible for up to $125,000 in One North Carolina incentives.

Tex-Tech committed to the project on March 15, pledging to create 59 jobs in Winston-Salem over five years at a 170,000-square-foot plant with an investment of $41.7 million in construction, machinery and equipment.

The plant will be built on Old Lexington Road on a 15-acre site just south of the former Western Electric plant, now Salem Business Park.

Tex-Tech is a maker of specialty textiles and textile coatings that are used primarily in the aerospace, automotive and medical industries. The company will pay an average wage of about $64,000. Most of the jobs are in advanced manufacturing operations.

Also in February, a groundbreaking was held for the $100 million, 522,000-square-foot plant Ziehl-Abegg Inc. production plant on a 71-acre tract in southeastern Winston-Salem. Production is expected to begin in 2024.

Ziehl-Abegg plans to create up to 600 jobs at the plant. The plant, which will serve as its North American operational base, represents the company’s single-largest one-site capital investment in its 130-year history.

A performance-based grant of $400,000 from the One North Carolina Fund, dependent on a capital investment from the company of $24.5 million, will help with Ziehl-Abegg’s expansion in North Carolina.

Winston-Salem is providing about $630,000 in incentives, and Forsyth $430,000.

Not always done deal

In February, Krispy Kreme Inc. confirmed it would not proceed with plans for a $5.8 million expansion of its Winston-Salem operations, which would have added up to 180 jobs. The manufacturer had said on Dec. 5 that it would produce its Branded Sweet Treats line at its Ivy Avenue production facility.

Krispy Kreme said its decisions not to proceed with the Winston-Salem expansion and to close a Concord plant came from shifting its focus mostly to in-store sales at its doughnut shops while exiting its pre-packaged products that mostly sold in convenience and grocery stores.

Krispy Kreme had committed to paying an average annual wage of $33,150 for the new job positions which would have included machine operators, line packers, quality technicians, product mixers, forklift drivers and others.

The Winston-Salem City Council approved up to $158,456 in performance-based incentives toward the planned expansion, while the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners previously approved nearly $110,000.