An unidentified manufacturer is considering a $69 million capital investment in its Forsyth County plant with plans to add 87 full- or full-time equivalent jobs, according to a legal notice Friday by the county Board of Commissioners.
The board has set a public hearing for 2 p.m. Aug. 10 to consider offering the manufacturer up to $1.32 million in performance-based incentives. The funds would come from the county General Fund over a seven-year period.
The public hearing will be held in the county Government Center at 201 N. Chestnut St. in Winston-Salem.
The incentives would go toward helping the manufacturer expand an existing facility and adding machinery. The average annual wage for the new jobs would be $62,951 plus benefits.
Economic officials with the city of Winston-Salem could not be immediately reached to see if the city will be offering an incentive package.
People are also reading…
The project could qualify for state incentives if the manufacturer is considering out-of-state facility options.
Recent incentive deals
The incentive request is only the latest this year before city and county elected officials.
In February, the city and county approved a combined $1.1 million in performance-based incentives to Tex-Tech Industries of Kernersville toward a new manufacturing plant in Winston-Salem. The company was made eligible for up to $125,000 in One North Carolina incentives.
Tex-Tech committed to the project on March 15, pledging to create 59 jobs in Winston-Salem over five years at a 170,000-square-foot plant with an investment of $41.7 million in construction, machinery and equipment.
The plant will be built on Old Lexington Road on a 15-acre site just south of the former Western Electric plant, now Salem Business Park.
Tex-Tech is a maker of specialty textiles and textile coatings that are used primarily in the aerospace, automotive and medical industries. The company will pay an average wage of about $64,000. Most of the jobs are in advanced manufacturing operations.
Also in February, a groundbreaking was held for the $100 million, 522,000-square-foot plant Ziehl-Abegg Inc. production plant on a 71-acre tract in southeastern Winston-Salem. Production is expected to begin in 2024.
Ziehl-Abegg plans to create up to 600 jobs at the plant. The plant, which will serve as its North American operational base, represents the company’s single-largest one-site capital investment in its 130-year history.
A performance-based grant of $400,000 from the One North Carolina Fund, dependent on a capital investment from the company of $24.5 million, will help with Ziehl-Abegg’s expansion in North Carolina.
Winston-Salem is providing about $630,000 in incentives, and Forsyth $430,000.
Not always done deal
In February, Krispy Kreme Inc. confirmed it would not proceed with plans for a $5.8 million expansion of its Winston-Salem operations, which would have added up to 180 jobs. The manufacturer had said on Dec. 5 that it would produce its Branded Sweet Treats line at its Ivy Avenue production facility.
Krispy Kreme said its decisions not to proceed with the Winston-Salem expansion and to close a Concord plant came from shifting its focus mostly to in-store sales at its doughnut shops while exiting its pre-packaged products that mostly sold in convenience and grocery stores.
Krispy Kreme had committed to paying an average annual wage of $33,150 for the new job positions which would have included machine operators, line packers, quality technicians, product mixers, forklift drivers and others.
The Winston-Salem City Council approved up to $158,456 in performance-based incentives toward the planned expansion, while the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners previously approved nearly $110,000.
336-727-7376
@rcraverWSJ