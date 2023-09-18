The owner of Revel Apartments, a 360-unit community planned for near Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, has secured $62 million in construction funding from Walker & Dunlop..

Collett Capital is a Charlotte-based real estate investor and operator.

Revel will be Collett's first apartment complex in the Triad. It is being built at the intersection of Leabourne Road and N.C. 68.

The complex will feature nine 40-unit buildings, each with four floors and elevators.

Collett recently sold to ProKidney Corp. a 22-acre site and a 210,000-square-foot building near the planned apartment complex.

ProKidney paid $25.5 million in cash for the property listed as all of Lot B within 73 Business Center, a Class A industrial park off Greenbourne Drive near Interstate 73.