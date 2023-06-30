A Greensboro industrial property has been bought for $4.57 million by a Greensboro group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing.
The tract at 7600 Boeing Drive contains a 28,000-square-foot distribution building.
The buyer is Boeing Ventures LLC. The seller is Four Quarter LLC of Franklin.
336-727-7376
@rcraverWSJ
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today