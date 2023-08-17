The Little Gym International closed this week on a franchise deal with a private equity-backed group to purchase seven locations, including in Greensboro, in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The other sites are in Cary, Fayetteville, Raleigh and Wilmington in North Carolina, along with Mount Pleasant, S.C., and Farragut, Tenn.

The seven gyms have been owned and operated for decades by the Moore Family and Connie Tator, long-time franchisees, Richard Moore will be continuing in a critical operational leadership capacity post-close.

The investment is being led by Hidden River Strategic Capital, a private equity firm based in Philadelphia, and Taurus Capital Partners, a Chicago-based investor led by Griffin Gordon. Gordon will play an active management role in the business with a focus on strategic growth and expansion. It is Hidden River's first investment from its inaugural fund.

The Little Gym is an enrichment and physical development center for children ages four months to 12. It is part of youth enrichment platform Unleashed Brands.

The groups said there are plans for additional expansion through acquiring and building new gyms over the next several years.