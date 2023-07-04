Guerrilla RF Inc., a Greensboro wireless semiconductor company, said Monday that it will not proceed — for now — on an initial public offering with an expected listing with Nasdaq.

Guerilla said in a news release that both moves have been postponed "due to unfavorable market conditions."

However, it said it continues to prepare to uplist to a senior stock exchange. The stock currently trades on the Over-the-Counter market.

Meanwhile, Guerrilla said it is "actively engaged in discussions with existing investors for a multi-million-dollar investment" that it projects completing "in the next few weeks."

Such an investment, the company said, "will satisfy its short-term capital requirements and allow it to explore other options concurrently with its uplisting plans."

The company's main focus is providing monolithic microwave integrated circuits for the automotive, 5G infrastructure and cellular booster markets.

Ryan Pratt, the company's chairman and chief executive, said the decisions will allow the board of directors "to focus on funding our continued growth through less-dilutive options."

"We appreciate the ongoing confidence and support of our shareholders, as we continue to execute our business plan, continue our research and development initiatives, and accelerate our growth through new market penetration, increase our product offerings and capitalize on our strong competitive position.”

The company said it has established a voluntary salary deferral program where its 75 employees can "defer a portion of their salaries in anticipation of investing some or all of the deferred payments in the anticipated capital raise."

Three of Guerrilla RF's top executives — Pratt, chief financial officer John Berg and chief operating officer Mark Mason — are participating in the salary deferral program.

The company said April 17 it had completed a 1-for-6 reverse split of its common stock in an attempt to bolster its stock market listing options.

At the time of the split, the stock was worth $8.40 a share, while the number of outstanding shares dropped from 40.55 million to 6.76 million.

The stock closed at $6.85 a share on Monday.

On May 10, Guerrilla reported a larger year-over-year quarterly loss — at just more than $4 million — for the first quarter. The loss was $1.87 million for the first quarter of 2022.

In March, Guerrilla completed a previously announced private placement equity financing, selling 7.1 million units to accredited investors. The private placement has resulted in aggregate gross proceeds of $9.2 million.