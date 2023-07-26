A High Point manufacturing property was sold for $2 million to a Michigan group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing on Monday.
The 2.54-acre property at 211 Fraley Road contains a 52,080-square-foot building.
The buyer is Fraley NC LP of Bloomfield Hills, Mich. The seller was Beam of High Point.
Richard Craver
