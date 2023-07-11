Honda Aircraft Co. confirmed Tuesday plans to expand its Piedmont Triad International Airport campus with production of its new HondaJet 2600 11-seat corporate model.

The manufacturer's commitment to a $55.7 million capital investment and up to 280 new jobs represents the conclusion of an economic-development recruitment project that just surfaced publicly on June 13.

At that time, Honda Aircraft unveiled the HondaJet 2600 concept at the 2021 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition. The company said it is finalizing engineering designs for the new light jet, with fabrication activities under way.

Although Honda Aircraft considered a production site in Albertville, Ala., it became clear it wanted to expand at PTI after a legal notice for a public hearing on "Project Sage" was submitted June 29 by the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.

The expansion primarily involves creating production lines and focusing initially on the design phase and production readiness of the plane.

“We are thrilled that North Carolina will be home to the new Honda light jet that represents the next chapter of our skyward mobility,” Hideto Yamasaki, president and chief executive of Honda Aircraft, said in a statement.

Honda Aircraft is based on a 133-acre campus at PTI, where it has spent more than $245 million on its hub and has more than 1,500 employees. The agenda item says the company currently has 723 full-time and 93 employees in Guilford.

“The state of North Carolina provides a rich talent pool and tremendous support from our local community," Yamasaki said. "Having our facilities located right next to the Piedmont Triad International Airport is an ideal location to develop and produce our new light jet.”

Incentive status

In an unusual, but not unprecedented step, Honda Aircraft committed to the expansion before gaining approval for local incentives from the Greensboro City Council (voting Tuesday on up to $420,000) and Guilford County Board of Commissioners (voting Thursday on up to $712,820).

The state's package from the Job Development Investment Grant program consists of up to $3.43 million in performance-based incentives paid over 12 years.

The package was approved Tuesday morning by the state's Economic Investment committee. It also included a $504,000 training grant from the N.C. Community College System.

By comparison, the Albertville, Ala., economic incentive package was valued at up to $9.2 million.

The company has until Dec. 31, 2027, to fulfill the $55.7 million capital investment and 280-job pledges, or the incentive grant would be allowed to expire and clawed back.

Up to 25 of the new jobs could be filled by remote workers residing in North Carolina.

The state Economic Investment committee took into consideration the retention of 592 jobs that Honda Aircraft affiliate AHM has in Sweponsville, and the 93 jobs with Honda Aero Inc. in Burlington.

The company is eligible for an additional $250 incentive per job “for any new employee whose permanent address is located in an Impact Zone or who is hired through NCWorks Career Centers.”

The average annual salary will be $88,761. By comparison, the average annual wage in Guilford is $57,190.

Gov. Roy Cooper said the Honda Aircraft commitment "shows our state’s commitment to developing a skilled workforce, not only in the key industry of aerospace with a flagship brand like HondaJet, but in the entire advanced manufacturing arena.”

State Sen. Michael Garrett, D-Guilford, said Honda Aircraft "is one of our area’s signature employers and we’re so pleased they’ve decided to expand in Greensboro."

“The Triad is the beating heart of North Carolina’s growing aviation industry, and we welcome this new investment in our region.”

Honda 2600 aircraft

The manufacturer said HondaJet 2600 will be the first-ever transcontinental light jet and the longest-range single pilot business aircraft.

It will be capable of providing 20% better fuel efficiency compared with typical light jets, and more than 40% better fuel efficiency than medium-sized jets during a typical mission.

“The commercialization of our new light jet represents Honda’s next chapter of skyward mobility, which further expands the potential of people’s lives,” Yamasaki said on June 13.

“By building on the expertise behind our technological innovations, we will accelerate the development of the program with sustainability a key element throughout.”

The manufacturer expects to complete type certification in 2028 for the new light jet.

It will continue to offer its very light jet model HondaJet Elite II, which has room for four passengers and two pilots.

Among suppliers for HondaJet 2600 will be: Aernnova for aerostructures and components; Garmin for avionics; Spirit AeroSystems for the fuselage; and Williams International for engines.

In January 2021, Honda Aircraft commenced operations at its 83,100-square-foot Wing Production and Service Parts facility at PTI.

The facility contains a new wing assembly process for the HondaJet Elite aircraft, along with a hangar, service parts warehouse for parts storage and distribution, paint booth and office areas.