The 2023 edition of the Inc. 5000 list contains nine Triad companies, up one from the previous report. The annual list ranks the fastest-growing U.S. companies between 2020 and 2022.

There were 112 North Carolina companies listed, down from 133 in the 2022 ranking.

The list contains three Winston-Salem companies, including Winston-Salem medical research firm Javara at No. 94 with a 5,070% growth rate. Javara was ranked third among all North Carolina companies on the list.

The other Winston-Salem companies are: Accelerated Brands at No. 482 with a 1,213% growth rate and retailer Beautisa at No. 3,499 with a 142% growth rate.

The other Triad companies are: logistics and transportation company RUD Fleet of High Point (No. 390 with a 1,483% growth rate); business products and services Hello Seven of Summerfield (No. 1,073 with a 554% growth rate); business products and services Casey Creative Powered by Proforma of Bermuda Run (No. 2,494 wit ha 219% growth rate); business products and services Cogent Analytics of Greensboro (No. 4,786 with an 83% growth rate); manufacturer MIV II of Greensboro (No. 4,793 with an 81% growth rate); and financial services Advanced Fraud Solutions (No. 4,940 with a 76% growth rate).

The top-ranked company for North Carolina is WeCall Media, an advertising and marketing firm based in Charlotte at No. 27 with a 10,9033% growth rate.