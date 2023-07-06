The company behind the "Project Sage" economic-development proposal for Piedmont Triad International Airport appears likely to be Honda Aircraft Co., according to details disclosed Thursday by Greensboro city officials.

The Greensboro City Council agenda for Tuesday lists a public hearing for the project that would feature a $55.7 million capital investment and 280 jobs.

The council's disclosure included that Project Sage involves "an innovative aircraft manufacturer that is preparing to expand its capacity and capabilities to commercialize and produce a new aircraft."

On June 13, Honda Aircraft confirmed plans to manufacture and commercialize a larger light jet that can seat up to 11 passengers.

Honda Aircraft is based on a 133-acre campus at PTI, where it has spent more than $245 million on its hub and has more than 1,500 employees. The agenda item says the company currently has 688 full-time employees who reside in Guilford County.

The possibility of Project Sage occurring at PTI became public on June 29 in a legal notice filed by the Guilford Board of Commissioners.

The commissioners provided bare bones details in its notice: public hearing set for 5:30 p.m. July 13; an offer of up to $712,820 in performance-based incentives; and that the company is considering other locations in the United States.

Greensboro is offering up to $420,000 in incentives to the company, representing up to $1,500 per job for the potential 280 jobs.

State economic incentives, likely from the Job Development Investment Grant program, and state education grants are likely to be part of the overall incentive package to the company.

The vast majority of companies tend to commit to a local project — often within days or weeks — once approved for local and state incentives.

The company has said the average annual wage would be $88,761, plus benefits. It said the minimum wage would be at least $15 an hour.

"The incentive grant is for the purposes of purchasing new machinery and equipment and creating jobs," according to the agenda.

"The company evaluated the merits of a single-site strategy in North Carolina versus a new site to broaden its operational footprint at an out-of-state location."

The company has until Dec. 31, 2027, to fulfill the $55.7 million capital investment and 280 created jobs pledges, or the incentive grant would be allowed to expire and clawed back.

The company is eligible for an additional $250 incentive per job "for any new employee whose permanent address is located in an Impact Zone or who is hired through NCWorks Career Centers."

New jet details

Honda Aircraft unveiled the HondaJet 2600 concept at the 2021 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition.

The company said June 13 it is finalizing engineering designs for the new light jet, with fabrication activities under way.

“The new aircraft will surpass the performance, comfort and efficiency of typical light jets by providing a medium-sized jet experience,” according to the June 13 news release.

“It is designed to be the world’s first light jet capable of nonstop transcontinental flight across the United States, with a quiet and spacious cabin suited for long-range travel and the ability to accommodate up to 11 occupants.

“The aircraft is also designed for single-pilot operation.”

The manufacturer said HondaJet 2600 will be capable of providing 20% better fuel efficiency compared with typical light jets, and more than 40% better fuel efficiency than medium-sized jets during a typical mission.

“The commercialization of our new light jet represents Honda’s next chapter of skyward mobility, which further expands the potential of people’s lives,” said Hideto Yamasaki, Honda Aircraft’s president and chief executive.

“By building on the expertise behind our technological innovations, we will accelerate the development of the program with sustainability a key element throughout.”

The manufacturer said it will target type certification in 2028 for the new light jet.

It will continue to offer its very light jet model HondaJet Elite II, which has room for four passengers and two pilots.

Among suppliers for HondaJet 2600 will be: Aernnova for aerostructures and components; Garmin for avionics; Spirit AeroSystems for the fuselage; and Williams International for engines.

In January 2021, Honda Aircraft commenced operations at its 83,100-square-foot Wing Production and Service Parts facility at PTI.

The facility contains a new wing assembly process for the HondaJet Elite aircraft, along with a hangar, service parts warehouse for parts storage and distribution, paint booth and office areas.

HondaJet wings are composed of an exterior skin made of machined one-piece aluminum alloys backed by alloy ribs to achieve a very smooth surface designed to reduce aerodynamic drag and structural rigidity.

The new facility will enable the concurrent assembly of more wings, resulting in a major increase in production efficiency.