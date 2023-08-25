LEXINGTON — The groundbreaking for Nucor Corp.’s $350 million steel manufacturing plant in Lexington was treated Friday with the solemnity of exchanging wedding vows.

Nucor corporate and local executives pledged to not only create at least 180 jobs by the end of 2025, but also honor the community’s deep manufacturing heritage with a long-term commitment to the plant and community.

Nucor is North America’s largest recycler, using scrap steel as its primary raw material.

The plant is being constructed on a 123.66-acre tract at 6776 E. U.S. 64 near Kepley Road off U.S. 64 between I-85 and N.C. 109.

With production slated to begin by end of 2024, it is being estimated to produce as much as 430,000 tons of rebar a year, which typically is used in the construction of roads, buildings, sidewalks and other structures.

Several Nucor speakers made a point of referring to the Lexington project as a great fit from culture, logistical and workforce perspectives.

“We can’t wait to watch what this mill does in transforming and helping to continue the legacy of Lexington,” said Leon Topalian, Nucor’s chairman, president and chief executive.

They also expressed their delight at grafting Nucor into a Davidson County community “hungry to bring back great American manufacturing.”

The average annual wage at the Nucor facility would be $99,660, which is more than double the Davidson County annual average wage of $45,170.

Nucor takes a deliberate approach in both its hiring and site-selection processes on purpose, said John Hollatz, Nucor’s executive vice president for bar, engineered bar and rebar fabrication products.

“Our hiring process is very long and very thorough,” Hollatz said. “There’s a reason for that.

“When we select someone to join the Nucor team, it’s really our intent that we retire them from this company because we look at this as a lifelong commitment.”

“We look for states and communities that are in this for the long haul, and that’s what attracted us to Lexington, N.C.” over Dillon, S.C., and Suffolk, Va., for the project.

Dillon offered incentives valued at a combined $36 million while Suffolk offered incentives valued between $21.8 million and $33.8 million.

Hollatz said that for local residents leery of manufacturing from the thousands of lost furniture and textile jobs over the past 25 years, “that’s not Nucor.”

“We’re opening new businesses, investing in our businesses and a growth company with no plans to slow down.”

“Lexington shares many of the values that are important to us at Nucor — family, trust and teamwork — and the Lexington community has gone above and beyond making us feel at home.”

“You should expect the same from us. Nucor teammates are heavily in the communities where we live and work.”

Nucor is being joined in the manufacturing effort by Siemens Mobility Inc., which broke ground Wednesday on its $220 million Lexington plant that is planned to have 506 employees at full production of passenger rail cars, also known as rolling stock.

Topalian said that what Nucor and Siemens have in common besides seeing the value of operating in Lexington are the opportunities to both manufacturers of additional business through recent infrastructure legislation pushed by the Biden administration and passed through Congress.

“The corridor between Washington and Atlanta is one of the fastest growing regions in our nation, and new federal spending for infrastructure will further increase demand for rebar in the region,” Topalian said.

Topalian cited as examples more than 30 U.S. semiconductor production projects in the works at a combined value of $370 billion.

“Guess who is going to help build those plants?” Topalian asked. “You are.

“Over the next decade, we’re going to help with roads, bridges, highways, hospitals, to make sure we have the most modern infrastructure grid in the world.”

“We’re working to assist an industrial de-carbonization movement in our country through the use of zero-carbon electricity. The clean recycled steel that will be made will meet the solution of any business need and that they can help to de-carbonized their own industry supply chain.”

Gov. Roy Cooper praised the Nucor commitment as another example of the “teamwork of local, state and federal officials — all working together for the good of people.”

“Here we have one of the greatest international companies and they are so excited to expand in Davidson County. They can’t wait to show you what kind of corporate citizen they can be.”

Cooper said that “all of the economic development projects we are bringing to North Carolina will need steel, and I want it to be North Carolina steel.”

U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., praised Nucor for being among the best U.S. companies in terms of innovation and intelligent design.

Nucor has been made eligible for up to $19.3 million in state economic incentives for the plant.

The biggest part of the state incentive package is $12.6 million for “a special tax treatment for recycling.” Nucor also will receive $3.3 million from state JDIG funding over 12 years, as well as $414,000 from the state’s Community College system for job training.

Craig Goodson, president and chief executive of Davidson Economic Development Commission, said Nucor did not request local incentives “other than fast-track infrastructure extensions to the site to meet their project timeline for beginning production.”

The Golden Leaf Foundation is providing a $1.1 million grant through its Economic Catalyst program to the city of Thomasville to help extend public sewer to serve Nucor.