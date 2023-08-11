ProKidney Corp.'s acceleration of research and development activities produced a near doubling of its operating expenses during the second quarter, the Winston-Salem healthcare company reported Thursday.

However, financial reporting changes related to ProKidney's recent conversion into a publicly traded company contributed to a lower loss for the quarter.

The company is a late clinical-stage cellular therapeutics company focused on chronic kidney disease. It has 80 employees.

ProKidney became publicly traded on Nasdaq in July 2022 under the ticker symbol PROK as part of a business collaboration with primary funder Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III.

Because ProKidney said its capital structure "completely changed as a result of the business combination," it affected how it presents its bottom line net income or losses.

As a result, ProKidney reported a $9.1 million loss for the second quarter, compared with a $22.1 million loss a year ago.

The operating expenses were $39.8 million, compared with $20.7 million a year ago.

The breakdown is $26.4 million in research and development costs, up from $11.5 million a year ago, while general and administrative costs were $13.4 million, compared with $9.2 million a year ago.

ProKidney is not generating revenue at this point as a publicly traded company, although it had just under $6 million in interest income for the quarter.

Clinical updates

ProKidney’s leadership team is fronted by founder and chief executive Tim Bertram and chief operating officer Deepak Jain.

They are former executives of Winston-Salem based Tengion Corp., which filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection in December 2014. Bertram and Jain were participants in a group that bought Tengion’s assets in March 2015.

ProKidney’s lead product candidate Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT) — patented, proprietary cell-based therapy — has not yet passed clinical trials or received official Food and Drug Administration approval.

REACT has already received guidance from the FDA and EMA to support its ongoing clinical programs.

Bertram said in the news release that ProKidney "steadily advanced our REACT development programs, including our initial Phase 3 study, proact 1, that is assessing the potential for REACT to delay or halt the progression of moderate to severe diabetic chronic kidney disease."

“Looking ahead, we expect to reach several important inflection points in the coming months, including updated interim data from our Phase 2 RMCL-002 study in the second half of 2023, potentially furthering an understanding of the durability of kidney function preservation found with REACT in patients with advanced stage chronic kidney disease.

Bertram said another key step is reporting by the end of 2023 "on the progress of participants in our open-label Phase 2 REGEN-007 study of REACT. That study is designed to elicit visibility into the potential kidney outcomes of our commercial stage REACT formulation when injected into both kidneys."

"We expect that these readouts could provide significant insight into the potential of REACT to preserve kidney health and delay the need for dialysis in patients with advanced chronic kidney disease."

Greensboro facility

ProKidney provided a brief update on its planned $458 million biomanufacturing facility in Greensboro where it has pledged to create up to 330 jobs by the end of 2028 at an average annual salary of $74,636.

Bertram said the facility is part of the company's "maturation toward becoming a commercial stage organization" of REACT upon receiving regulatory approvals.

ProKidney paid $25.5 million in cash for 22 acres and a 210,000-square-foot facility, which is projected to be converted into production by the end of 2027.

The property is listed as all of Lot B within 73 Business Center, a Class A industrial park off Greenbourne Drive near Interstate 73.

ProKidney has committed to keeping its headquarters in Winston-Salem.

At $25.5 million, the purchase represents 10.5% of the cash on hand that ProKidney held on June 30, according to the second-quarter report.

The Greensboro City Council approved $13 million in performance-based incentives for the company, and the Guilford County Board of Commissioners approved more than $15 million in those incentives.

The company is eligible for a performance-based state Job Development Investment Grant of $5.1 million, as well as up to $1.9 million in energy credits from Duke Energy.

The company said in the second-quarter report that it had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaling $444.1 million as of June 30.

To put the proposed $458 million operation into perspective, it is just $42 million less than another high-risk, high-reward project set for Greensboro: the $500 million Boom Supersonic “superfactory” at Piedmont Triad International Airport.