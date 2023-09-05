The Federal Aviation Administration authorized Thursday the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority to seek final permits and begin construction on the replacement of Raleigh-Durham International Airport’s primary runway, 5L/23R.

The FAA issued a Record of Decision and Finding of No Significant Impact for the $500 million runway replacement project that is projected to be completed in 2028.

The existing 10,000-foot runway was built in the 1980s and needs to be replaced after nearly four decades of use. The replacement runway will be built approximately 537 feet west of the current location to allow the current runway to remain in operation during construction.

The relocated runway will make room for the future addition of more gates at Terminal 2.

The 5L/23R runway is the signature capital project in the authority’s Vision 2040 master plan for growth. The FAA previously determined the runway can be built at 10,639 feet, providing more distance for takeoff and landing.