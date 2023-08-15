Four Triad and Northwest North Carolina communities have received a combined $1.97 million for local parks and recreation projects from the state’s Parks and Recreation Trust Fund.

The local communities applied for the grants to fund land acquisition, development and renovation of public park and recreation areas.

A maximum of $500,000 can be awarded to a single project, and the awardees must match funds dollar-for-dollar for the grant amount.

Archdale received $500,000 for Aldridge Park. Ashe County received $500,000 for Paddy Mountain Park. Pilot Mountain received $500,000 for navigating Armfield acquisition and renovation. Wilkes County received $475,000 for Roaring River Park and River access.

The Parks and Recreation Trust Fund is administered through the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation.