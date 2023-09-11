RTX reported Monday it will have a $3 billion and $3.5 billion reduction in its pre-tax operating profit related to the disclosure of a significant engine manufacturing issue.

The manufacturer said on July 26 that Pratt & Whitney has determined “that a rare condition in powder metal used to manufacture certain engine parts will require accelerated fleet inspection. This does not impact engines currently being produced.”

RTX said at that time it projected “a significant portion of the PW1100G-JM engine fleet, which powers the A320neo aircraft, will require accelerated removals and inspections within the next nine to 12 months, including approximately 200 accelerated removals by mid-September. The business is working to minimize operational impacts and support its customers.”

On Monday, RTX said it will remove and inspect between 600 and 700 engines through 2026, with the majority occurring between now and early 2024.

Investors reacted to the RTX update by sending the share price down as much as 6% in early trading.

"The accelerated removals and incremental shop visits will result in higher aircraft on ground," RTX said. "Adding maintenance capacity, increasing part output and taking other action to mitigate impact to PW1100 GTF fleet.

"Pratt & Whitney is analyzing the impact of powder metal on other engine models within its fleet, and other engine models currently are expected to be far less impacted."

"We are focused on addressing the challenges arising from the powder metal manufacturing issue," RTX chairman and chief executive Greg Hayes said in a statement.

"We will never compromise on the safe operation of our fleet, which is why the Pratt & Whitney team has worked diligently to develop its fleet management plan.

"At the same time, we recognize this is an extremely difficult situation for our customers, and we are proactively taking steps to support and mitigate the operational impact to them."

RTX updated its fiscal 2023 financial guidance that includes reducing its sales range from $73 billion to $74 billion to a range of $67.5 billion to $68.5 billion.

The manufacturer, however, maintained adjusted sales range of $73 billion to $74 billion and its adjusted earnings per share of a range of $4.95 to $5.05.

It also reaffirmed plans to purchase up to $3 billion worth in fiscal 2023.