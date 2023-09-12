Soft Surroundings, which has a retail store at Friendly Center, said Monday it has entered voluntarily into federal Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The St. Louis-based women's apparel and accessories retailer said it has entered into a restructuring support agreement in which Coldwater Creek, under the ownership of Newtimes Group, will continue direct-to-consumer and e-commerce operations as they are reorganized.

The filing was made in the Southern District of Texas.

The retailer said it has secured $18 million in debtor-in-possession financing from Gordon Brothers, subject to court approval, to enable business continuity. The finance will enable the retailer to continue to operate the business and meet its financial obligations, including the timely payment of employee wages and benefits without interruption.

The retailer's other North Carolina stores are in Asheville and Charlotte.