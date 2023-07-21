The owner of downtown Winston-Salem's Winston Tower has added to its local commercial real-estate portfolio by spending $8.45 million to purchase SouthEast Plaza.

The shopping center, located at 3067 Waughtown St., is anchored Mini Mall and Family Dollar.

The purchase, completed Friday, involved 20 individual tracts, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing.

The buyer is Southeast Plaza LLC, an affiliate of JTM Capital of Charlotte. Co-founders are Tip Moore and Jason Tuttle.

The seller is Southeast Plaza Properties LLC of Winston-Salem, which has Jose Isasi as its president. He also is owner of Que Pasa Media.

The company says on its website that it is a privately held company "focused on acquiring value-add commercial real-estate properties." Although its current portfolio involves the Carolinas and Georgia, it is interested in properties in Tennessee and Virginia.

"We are obviously very high on Winston-Salem, and adding more properties to our portfolio there builds on our efficiencies, broadens our reach, and gives us increased opportunity to engage the community," Tuttle said.

"We connected off-market with the former property owner, Jose Isasi and his sisters, and completed one of the smoothest, most amicable transactions I’ve ever been involved in."

"We intend to keep doing what he’s been doing while bringing some of our operational efficiencies to the property."

Winston Tower receives a spotlight focus on JTM's website as an example of its investment strategy.

A JTM affiliate, Winston Tower LLC, bought the landmark building for $14 million in August 2022. The same group paid $4.42 million for the parking lot property at 118 E. Third St. The properties combined have more than 800 parking spaces.

At that time, the new owner said its goal was to enhance Winston Tower's presence as a Class B, lower-cost option for small- to mid-size businesses and nonprofits.

"Winston-Salem has been identified by JTM Capital as a target market due to the steady growth over the years and the city’s overall investment in the downtown and surrounding areas," according to the website.

"It also is largely overlooked by institutional investors who focus on NFL cities, so there is value and yield to be realized. Winston-Salem offers all the benefits of Charlotte and Raleigh with its restaurant/brewery scene, local downtown arts district, and focus on innovation, yet has a much lower cost of living."

The 425,741-square-foot building — the second of Wachovia Corp.’s three corporate headquarters in Winston-Salem — officially opened at 301 N. Main St. in 1966. At that time, at 30 stories it was one of the tallest skyscrapers in the Southeast.

The former headquarters building was listed in 2001 on the National Registry of Historic Places. The property was purchased in 2003 and reopened as Winston Tower.

Linville Team Partners was hired to market the available space. The building will have in-house, on-site management and maintenance.

The group is hopeful of landing tenants that emerge out of Winston Starts and other local start-up incubators.