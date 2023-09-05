Sean Suggs, president of Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina, has been named as an industry leader mentor in High Point University’s Access to Innovators program, the university announced Tuesday.

Suggs serves as a Technology Executive in Residence who will share his decades of experience in leadership and innovation with students.

High Point University president Nido Qubein said Suggs was selected primarily as “a trailblazer who is leading an extraordinary new opportunity in the Piedmont Triad region. He will measurably benefit their education and preparation for life after college.”

Suggs is the top executive for Toyota’s electric vehicle battery production plant in Liberty.

The automaker has pledged a $5.9 billion capital investment and at least 2,100 employees at full production in 2025. The plant will have six production lines delivering lithium-ion batteries for hybrid electric and battery electric vehicles.