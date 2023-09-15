"Do no harm" was the overriding mantra for Truist Financial Corp. when it debuted in December 2019 — the result of BB&T Corp.'s $33.4 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc.

That meant taking a very deliberative integration approach designed to limit the transitional impact on customers, branches, infrastructure and about 59,300 combined employees.

That was the agreed-upon vision of BB&T's top executive Kelly King, who was Truist's first chairman and chief executive, and SunTrust's top executive Bill Rogers. Rogers became King's successor as chief executive in September 2021 and as chairman in March 2022.

"We very intentionally took a do-no-harm approach," Rogers told investors during Monday's Barclays Global Financial Services Conference investor presentation. "That means our top priority was to bring our companies together in ways that minimized disruptions to our clients and our teammates."

Truist proclaimed in January 2023 that it had completed all aspects of integrating SunTrust into the bank.

During the Barclays presentation, Rogers made it very clear that Truist has reached a pivotal line of demarcation.

Streamlining operations and reducing expenses will now take precedence over do-no-harm as part of a $750 million expense-reduction initiative slated to run through at least March 2025.

The biggest element is pursuing $300 million in annual savings through what Rogers said would be a "sizable reduction in force" to its workforce of 52,564 as of June 30.

The bank has declined to comment on how many job positions will be affected, or when or where the cuts will take place.

A "sizable reduction in force" could be between 1,500 and 2,000 employees, projected Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte.

"I suspect the sluggish response here (with Truist) has a lot to do with the fact that it's cultural anathema at BB&T to lay people off," Plath said. "Kelly did everything possible during his tenure to avoid letting people go."

Pivotal presentation

Rogers' comments might not only be the most pivotal investor presentation in Truist's brief history — and perhaps the predecessor banks as well.

It also may be the clearest sign of Rogers' fingerprints running Truist compared with King, as well as those of legacy SunTrust members in Truist's executive management team.

"I think it is very important that I explain why now is the right time to undertake these initiatives as opposed to earlier in the integration process," Rogers said to investors.

"We needed to be absolutely certain that client satisfaction had rebounded to pre-integration levels before launching further organizational change."

Rogers said he and King opted for being deliberate because those were areas "where other (large bank) mergers had failed, and we didn't want to make the same mistake."

"Having said that, now is the time to pivot, and pivot quickly," Rogers said.

The changes will "drive executional excellence and center our resources to be client-focused in support of our long-term strategy," Rogers said.

"It will improve visibility into our activities and enhance our own accountability."

Is it enough?

Mike Mayo, an analyst with Wells Fargo Securities, has been questioning Truist's hesitancy to proceed with a cost-cutting initiative since the bank's first-quarter earnings report in April.

Mayo told Rogers during the second-quarter analysts call in July that he wondered if Truist had been “a little too soft” with cost-reductions post integration and “not taking the tougher actions like some of your peers have.”

Meanwhile, Truist has not conducted a major share repurchase initiative since the fourth quarter of 2021, and said recently it would not increase its quarterly dividend of 52 cents.

“The shareholders, I think I can safely say, are not happy about the expense growth, and they’re not happy about the negative operative leverage,” Mayo said in July.

On Monday, Mayo wrote in response to the $750 million cost-cutting initiative that "it at least shows management is taking tougher actions."

"The main question with Truist's new reorganization is whether it goes far enough with a target to reduce expense growth to flat or minus 1% in 2024 with the consensus (being) minus 1%."

Mayo said he still questions "why more savings don't reach the bottom line, though inflation, regulatory costs, and other normal course of business appear anything but normal in the current environment."

"Regardless, keeping expense flat for 2024 at the much more elevated level — expenses targeted up 7% in 2023, the most of any large bank — likely fall short of what is needed.

"The hope is that management may be trying to under-promise."

Integration reflections

Rogers told analysts on July 21 that Truist “was specifically built to increase our flexibility to respond to any condition to fulfill our purpose and commitment to all stakeholders.”

“This environment also challenges us to move faster, with greater intensity, to tighten our strategic focus and right-size our expense chassis to reflect the new realities.”

When asked about what Truist could have done differently during the integration, Rogers answered Monday by saying it was the only bank deal over the past 20 years that affected "every teammate and every client."

"Every single person went through change. It was important that people were comfortable with the tools we were providing.

"I think we thought of things too sequentially."

Rogers cited as influences COVID, federal payroll protection plan loans, minimum wage employee raises and additional regulatory expenses.

As a result, Rogers said Truist experienced "spikes and valleys in terms of expenses vs. a more smooth transition."

Undefined workforce cuts

The '"sizable reduction in force" come on top of Truist's full-time-equivalent workforce falling by 11.3%, or by at least 6,736 positions, since December 2019.

That's counting jobs added through recent business acquisitions, particularly in the insurance unit that comprises the bulk of its fee revenue.

Cantey Alexander, Truist’s regional president for the Triad, said in December 2019 the bank had about 3,800 employees in the region, including operations in Forsyth County and the Triad Corporate Center complex in Greensboro near Piedmont Triad International Airport.

Truist has not provided a Triad workforce update since.

The reduction in force goals disclosed involve: consolidation of redundant/similar functions; select business restructuring; and geographic consolidation from 21 to 14 markets.

A primary example is Truist's decision to consolidate from having leaders of seven business units — operating in what Rogers called "silos" — to three units focused on consumers, wholesale and insurance.

"Now that we have shifted from integrating to operating, we've leveraged (our) insights to simplify the organization" involving leadership roles.

Rogers said there will be minimal impact on the client-facing workforce, but indicated that the bulk are projected to take place between now and March 31.

Mayo projects most of the job cuts will be "more higher-paying middle levels of management. Truist did not give severance charges, but these typically total about 20% to 50% (of normal compensation) in programs such as these."

It appears to be a similar approach to how Citigroup chief executive Jane Fraser confirmed on Sept. 13 that job cuts would be a major part of an organizational restructuring "that will fully align its management structure (eliminating management layers) with its business strategy and simplify the bank." Citigroup did not say how many jobs would be affected.

Rogers said Truist is working with a consulting firm "to execute and accelerate certain aspects of our work."

"The effort is well underway, and we are committed to a sense of urgency and accountability."

Will it work?

Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker, said the $750 million cost-cutting initiative is "an appropriate course for Truist."

"Now that the dust from the merger has settled, it is time to focus on the execution of existing business channels before deploying new resources on new business development.

"Take this time to ensure that each existing channel is as efficient and productive as possible, then reevaluate possible new opportunities. There still may be some duplication of positions and departments that can be refined."

Gray said employees affected by the pending job cuts likely had a sense that they were coming given the bank's expense challenges.

"Of course, morale is always a concern," Gray said.

"It certainly was when the merger was first announced and some employees were told essentially that they would probably be let go, but they couldn’t leave until they were no longer needed.

"As for the timing, I am sure the discussion has been ongoing for some time with implementation only once certain milestones were met," Gray said.

Bank of America Corp. recently announced a 2% workforce reduction, which represented between 4,000 and 4,300 employees companywide.

Last week, Wells Fargo & Co. chief financial officer Mike Santomassimo confirmed to multiple media outlets, first to Reuters, that it plans more job cuts as part of an efficiency initiative that is likely to involve its commercial real-estate and mortgage business units.

"The emphasis on operating expense reduction is more a sign of the current, more difficult times in today’s banking industry, as well as a reflection of current economic conditions, than a dramatic departure from Kelly’s corporate direction," Plath said.

"I don’t see anything here that’s particularly reactionary with the old King leadership group, and in fact, the plan looks like a really good one to me."

However, Plath cautioned that "the proof, as they say, is in the execution of the plan, not its creation."

Clearly, Truist has a lot of work to do to accomplish everything that Rogers lays out here."