Two Winston-Salem companies are requesting performance-based incentives for proposed projects that could provide 324 new jobs and $71 million in capital investments.

The council’s Finance committee recommended Project Crystal Ball and Project Fiesta to the Winston-Salem City Council at Tuesday’s meeting. Council will hold a public hearing for both requests on Sept. 5.

Fiesta is the larger of the two projects, described as a minority-owned food distributor with more than 20 years in business in Winston-Salem. It currently has more than 300 employees.

The company has pledged to create 274 jobs at an average wage of $72,000.

It would spend $50 million on capital investments — $31 million on real property and $19 million on personal business property — over five years. The facility is projected to be operational by end of 2024.

Mayor Allen Joines said the proposed building for Project Fiesta is vacant.

Joines said the company “started off fairly small and continues to grow. This is a major step for them, and they will take the building to good use.”

In return, it is requesting up to $694,218 in incentives, also over five years. It would be required to operate in the facility for at least 10 years.

According to a city development project analysis form, the company “recently completed an expansion of its existing facility and needs to relocate its headquarters and operations to accommodate projected growth.”

The company is considering several sites, including other communities in North Carolina and in Georgia.

The form lists Forsyth County and the state as considering incentive packages as well.

Project Crystal Ball

Project Crystal Ball is listed as a biotechnology company based in Winston-Salem.

It is pledging to add 50 jobs and spend $21 million in capital investment, both over five years. Its current workforce is 67.

It would spend $15 million on building improvements and $6 million in personal building property at its current location.

In return, it is requesting $310,141 in incentives.

“The company is considering expansion of its current office/laboratory footprint to build capacity in anticipation of its product’s regulatory approval,” according to the development project analysis form.

“The project would add approximately 53,000 square feet for current/future staffing and process development labs.”

The company is considering other sites in North Carolina for the expansion.

Both companies would be required to post job vacancies related to their sites with the N.C. Employment Security Commission, the Piedmont Triad Regional Council, the county Department of Social Services and the Winston-Salem Urban League until at least Dec. 31, 2024.

Other local incentives

City and county elected officials have approved several incentive packages this year.

On Monday, Deere and Co. confirmed plans to build an electric battery plant and North American headquarters in Kernersville, near its existing plant.

John Deere Electric Powertrain LLC said it would make a $69.6 million capital investment to produce lithium ion battery systems for mostly off-road vehicles used at construction sites and remote agricultural areas.

The site is a vacant 14.31-acre tract at 900 W. Mountain St. adjacent to the manufacturing facility in Kernersville. Deere & Co. paid $1.7 million for the property in June, according to a Register of Deeds filing. The property is zoned commercial.

On Thursday, the Forsyth commissioners approved making the affiliate eligible for up to $1.32 million in performance-based incentives. The company has been made eligible for up to $100,000 in performance-based incentives from the state’s One North Carolina Fund.

In March, Tex-Tech Industries of Kernersville announced it would build a new manufacturing plant in Winston-Salem, promising to create 59 jobs over five years.

Tex-Tech is a maker of specialty textiles and textile coatings that are used primarily in the aerospace, automotive and medical industries.

The company will be building a 170,000-square-foot plant with an investment of $41.7 million in construction, machinery and equipment. The plant will be built on Old Lexington Road on a 15-acre site just south of the former Western Electric plant, now Salem Business Park.

The city and county together has committed to about $1.1 million in performance-based incentives, while state incentives total $125,000.