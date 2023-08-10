Triad residents will be able to invest as soon as Aug. 15 in Vietnamese electric vehicle startup VinFast, which broke ground in July on a $4 billion production campus on a 1,800-acre megasite near Sanford.

VinFast Auto Ltd. and Black Spade Acquisition Co. announced Thursday that Black Spade shareholders have approved their merger that is projected to be completed by Monday.

VinFast will be the combined company, and its ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbols "VFS" on Tuesday.

The filing with the SEC lists VinFast’s potential equity value at $23 billion.

VinFast plans to begin production at the Sanford plant in 2025 with an annual production level of 150,000 vehicles on Phase I. The factory will consist of two main areas: electric vehicle production and assembly.

An investment — at least at this point — is not for the faint of heart. The company reported for fiscal 2022 having $633.8 million in sales, $1.15 billion in cost of sales and an overall loss of $2.11 billion