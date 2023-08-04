The former headquarters of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest N.C. has been sold for the second time in 19 months, this time for $4 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The 4.9-acre property at 3655 Reed St. contains a 66,048-square-foot warehouse building.

The buyer is NYL Equities LLC on Monroe, N.Y.

The seller is Summerstone NC LLC, an affiliate of Alexander Summer LLC, a commercial real-estate company based in Paramus, N.J.

The affiliate paid $3.2 million to Second Harvest for the property in January 2022.

In December, Second Harvest moved into a 139,192-square-foot facility at 3330 Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem.