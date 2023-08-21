The N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority said Friday it has approved a $75,000 grant to Yadkin County to support the reuse of a 1,684-square-foot building in Yadkinville.

Hospice of Surry County Inc., doing business as Mountain Valley, serves 18 counties in North Carolina and Virginia.

It plans to establish a location at this facility. The project is expected to create eight jobs with an accompanying private investment of $133,337.

The building reuse program provides grants to local governments to renovate vacant buildings, renovate and/or expand buildings occupied by existing North Carolina companies, and renovate, expand or construct health-care facilities that will lead to the creation of new jobs in Tier 1 and Tier 2 counties and rural census tracts of Tier 3 counties.