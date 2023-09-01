Two eastern North Carolina-based community banks said Wednesday they have agreed to merge, with PB Financial Corp. paying $25.8 million to purchase Coastal Bank & Trust. The deal requires regulatory and shareholder approvals.

PB Financial, based in Rocky Mount, is the parent company of Providence Bank. Coastal Bank is based in Jacksonville.

The banks project the sale to close in the second quarter of 2024.

The combined bank would have $1.1 billion in total assets and 10 branches, including two in Rocky Mount and one each in Holly Ridge, Jacksonville, Morehead City, Nashville, Raleigh, Richlands, Tarboro and Wilson. There also is a loan production office in New Bern.