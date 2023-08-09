The Egger Group finished its fiscal 2023 on a decidedly mixed note, courtesy of the uneven U.S. and global economies.

Most European publicly traded corporations issue just first-half and full-year financial reports.

The Austrian manufacturer, which has its U.S. and North America operations in Linwood, reported Wednesday a 5.1% increase in fiscal 2022-23 sales to $4.89 billion.

The Davidson County manufacturing plant of Egger Wood Products LLC continues to be a major driver in its profit growth.

However, it reported that its earnings metric of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) dropped 31.3% to $662.75 million.

Egger’s customers include those in the furniture, wood distribution, building and do-it-yourself industries.

"Rising interest rates, high inflation, declining new construction figures and geopolitical uncertainties have had an impact on the raw materials and energy markets," the manufacturer said in its news release.

"However, despite these challenges, Egger Group is reporting stable development."

Egger noted "subdued expectations for the 2023-2024 financial year."

"The ongoing crisis in Ukraine, volatile energy and raw materials markets, persistent high inflation in key sales regions, and further impending geopolitical crises, as well as the enormous challenges of climate change, are determining elements in the overall economic outlook," Egger said.

Egger spent much of its fiscal 2023 report providing an update on its capital investments at the Linwood plant and globally.

Egger opened its 21st plant in Caorso, Italy, as part of spending $594.6 million on capital investments and acquisitions during the past 12 months. That amount nearly doubled the $319.6 million in fiscal 2021-22.

Triad updates

Egger opened in September 2020 its $700 million, 1-million-square-foot plant in the Linwood community. The manufacturer refers to the plant as its Lexington production facility.

Egger said it spent $95 million in new investments for the campus that have been completed or are under construction. About 50 jobs are being created as part of the expansions.

The company said the investments provide greater production capacity and flexibility, expand on the company’s sustainability initiatives and reflect Egger's commitment to its North American operations.

A third lamination line debuted in February, representing a $21 million investment that increased thermally fused laminate production capacity by 50%.

A $41 million wood recycling facility was completed in March. The facility processes post-consumer recycled materials collected at an off-site facility owned by Egger wholly-owned subsidiary Timberpak.

The facility removes metal, stones, plastics and other foreign materials while processing the used wood into properly sized wood chips for particleboard production.

Egger purchased in May a third truck dumper — dedicated to receiving waste wood for the wood recycling facility — representing a $5 million investment. It allows trucks to unload deliveries of wood material in a matter of minutes.

Egger projects that construction of a $22 million paper impregnation line will be completed in September.

The new line will infuse decorative papers with a resin adhesive necessary for thermally fused laminate production. Local impregnation will allow the company to increase its capacity, alleviating supply chain issues and logistical costs.

Egger plans to build more than 4.5 million square feet of production space during the three phases on more than 200 acres.

Altogether, Egger has 20 plants globally with a workforce of 10,800.