The business version of the “change is the only constant in life” mantra is words to work by for RUD Fleet Associates.

The High Point transportation fleet-services company recently gained national recognition with its inclusion at No. 390 on the Inc. 5000 list for 2023.

The Inc. 5000 ranks the fastest-growing U.S. companies, this time between 2020 and 2022.

RUD — which stands for Ready Upon Delivery — earned the ranking with a 1,483% growth rate in spite of the economic turbulence spawned by the COVID-19 pandemic. It has 10 locations nationwide.

“The key to our growth has been our team’s ability to adjust to the changing needs and demands of our market,” said Drew Haire, RUD’s president.

“We have continuously expanded our products and services to meet the automotive logistics needs of our customers.”

RUD maintains an expertise in the motor vehicle license and titling requirements in each state for clients’ vehicles.

RUD defines its services in three primary categories:

Final touch services, which include vehicle washes, third-party inspections, delivery checklist receipt, and instant electronic documentation.

Transport services, which include drive-away services in every state, status reporting, pre-delivery checks and state-specific inspections.

Licensing and titling services, which include vehicle registration, vehicle titling and transfers, registration renewals, in-DMV services and plating.

“Over the past four years, we have moved from a start-up business to a key services provider to a long list national organizations,” Haire said.

“This has required the ongoing growth and restructure of our team, the implementation of improved tools and technologies, and the continuous expansion of our service offerings and industry solutions.”

In September 2021, RUD announced plans to move its headquarters to downtown High Point at 209 N. Main St.

RUD transferred 10 employees to the location and pledged to create 20 full-time office and professional jobs by 2026 and spend at least $250,000 on capital investments.

In return, the High Point City Council made the company eligible for up to $320,000 in performance-based incentives.

As RUD expands its workforce, Haire said it looks foremost for individuals who “are a right fit for our team. Our team follows a two-stage interview process, and a behavioral assessment for each role.”

“We make intentional efforts to create and maintain a positive, collaborative, engaging work environment.

“This slows the onboarding process, but makes all the difference once the right person is in the right seat,” Haire said.